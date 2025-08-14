First-time commuters, transfers and campus change students can attend an off-campus and commuter student engagement event to learn about Ohio State traditions, how to get involved on campus, transportation logistics and more.

On Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Archie Griffin West Ballroom in the Ohio Union, Commuter Preview Day is meant to help students familiarize themselves with Ohio State’s campus and connect with their peers.

Event organizers and Off-Campus Specialists Jacob Glorioso and Cece Albon said in an email that the event will feature presentations from on-campus resources such as Get Involved and Ohio State libraries, a resource fair with over 20 Columbus and university partners and prizes including commuter lockers and emergency car kits.

Registration for this event closes Thursday.

The organizers said the presenters will share a wealth of information that is valuable to students’ journeys at Ohio State. Additionally, Ohio State and Columbus partners will support the students by answering questions about commuting before their semester begins.

“Students can make the most out of their experience at Commuter Preview Day by coming prepared to meet new people and learn about resources that are available to them!” Glorioso and Albon said.

Commuter Preview Day allows students to familiarize themselves with the university before Welcome Week and the start of the semester, said the organizers. The event will also touch base during the week to encourage students to attend its events.

“With many commuter students living in and around the Central Ohio area, we can ask them to come to campus at a time when it is less crowded to allow them to ease into the semester and feel prepared,” the organizers said.

Commuter students typically report feeling a lack of belonging to Ohio State, that can possibly impact their friendships or academics, said the organizers. Commuter Preview Day aims to provide students with critical information to ensure an iconic Buckeye experience.

“We hope that by students engaging in this event they will be able to meet other Buckeyes and learn about valuable resources that will help them thrive in their Ohio State experience,” the organizers said in an email.

For additional support, commuter students can use resources provided by the Commuter Hub, featuring lockers for commuter students, the Commuter Lounge and the Commuter Kitchen, located on the third floor of the Ohio Union. Students can access the lockers with their BuckID on a first-come-first-served basis and request semesterly access to the kitchen by visiting the commuter office on the same floor, the organizers said.

Students may also attend Commuter Meet-Ups to connect with fellow commuters. The first meet-up is on Aug. 24 from 3-4 p.m. in the Commuter Lounge, the organizers said.

The Commuting 101 Guide is also a comprehensive resource for students to read about the ins and outs of the commuting experience at Ohio State, the organizers said.

Additional commuter student information can be found on their website or by visiting the Off-Campus and Commuter Student Engagement Office.

“We are here to help support commuter students,” the organizers said.