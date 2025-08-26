Controversy and expenses have not held E. Gordon Gee away from Ohio State for long. Despite retiring as university president in 2013, President Walter “Ted” Carter Jr. offered Gee an opportunity to return to the university in a consulting role.

Gee will report directly to Executive Vice President and Provost Ravi V. Bellamkonda, according to the press release. In his role, he will be “a resource for university leaders” by helping them advance their strategic priorities.

The position is a one-year consulting role, said university spokesperson Ben Johnson.

“Ohio State will always be home for President Emeritus Gee, and we are thrilled to welcome him back to campus,” Bellamkonda said in the press release. “We are working on bold endeavors to accelerate student success, attract and support a world-class faculty, and strengthen academic programs that are recognized for their impact on society.”

Bellamkonda also said that Gee brings “invaluable perspective” from his years of working in academia, according to the press release.

Gee will also hold residencies with the John Glenn College of Public Affairs, the Moritz College of Law and the Salmon P. Chase Center for Civics, Culture and Society, according to the press release.

“We have an exciting vision for Ohio State to define the future of higher education, and we can only benefit from having experienced leadership voices around the table,” Carter said in the press release. “Gordon knows Ohio State well and will bring valuable insights to our conversations. I am pleased to welcome him to campus.”

Gee was previously Ohio State’s president from 1990-98 and 2007-13.

In a previous Lantern interview with Gee, he said that Ohio State is his home. During his presidency, Gee supported the proposed $9 million Columbus City Schools levy despite opposition. The levy would have supported school construction efforts, a new property tax levy and fund childhood education, per prior Lantern reporting.

The levy failed at the polls despite Gee’s support.

He announced that he was retiring from his role as university president on June 4, 2013, but wanted to spend his retirement “focused, but relaxed.”

He most recently served as West Virginia University’s president, but left after an 11-year term, according to the press release.

Gee’s time as president of West Virginia ended with a symbolic vote of no confidence from the faculty in September, 2023 due to a budget shortage, according to the Associated Press. Gee stepped down from the position after his contract expired in June 2025.

University Spokesperson, Ben Johnson, said that Gee’s consulting agreement will not exceed $150,000.

Gee stirred controversy last time he was president of Ohio State due to his financial disclosure statements and comments against Catholics and other universities.

According to an article published by Sports Illustrated back in 2013, Gee criticized Notre Dame in an Ohio State Athletic Council meeting the previous December. In his remarks, he said that Ohio State had never invited Notre Dame to join the Big Ten since “they’re not really good partners.”

“I negotiated with them during my first term and the fathers are holy on Sunday and they’re holy hell on the rest of the week,” Gee said in the meeting. “You just can’t trust those damn Catholics on a Thursday or Friday.”

Gee also criticized the Southeastern Conference by saying that the SEC should “learn to read and write” and then they can figure out what they are doing, according to the Sports Illustrated article.

In August 2023, hundreds of West Virginia University students protested the administration cutting 9 percent of majors because the university budget was short $45 million. They removed one-third of the education department faculty and the entire world language department, according to the Associated Press.