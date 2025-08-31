Ohio State ended 2024, leaving no doubt that it had the best defense in college football. But after losing eight starters and its defensive coordinator, Buckeye faithful could be forgiving for questioning if the team could still dominate in the same way.

Those doubts were put to rest Saturday.

Ohio State made four fourth-down stops of Texas, including one on the Buckeye goal line, to stifle the No. 1 Longhorns 14-7, which entered this season as AP’s top-ranked for the first time in program history.

“The story of the game was the defense,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “Those fourth-down stops were big.”

Big seems like an understatement, considering Ohio State made early Heisman favorite Arch Manning look like the inexperienced sophomore quarterback that he is. Manning completed 17 completions on 30 attempts and only found the end zone once, throwing for 170 yards, with 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

“I thought the game plan was excellent,” Day said. “The buy-in is what’s most important. What matters is the guys and warriors on the field believing in it.”

The Buckeyes set the tone early.

Linebacker Arvell Reese stuffed running back CJ Baxter on a fourth-and-2 at the 42-yard line five minutes into the game. In the second quarter, Reese came up with another key stop when he sacked Manning on a third-and-10 play, which resulted in a yard loss.

Texas’ wide receivers struggled with separating from Ohio State’s secondary, a significant weakness that culminated in a floating pass from Manning that was picked off by cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. with three minutes to go in the third quarter. The interception returned possession to the Buckeyes which resulted in a touchdown on the very next drive from wide receiver Carnell Tate.

“Every time you get a fourth down stop, it’s like a turnover.” Day said. “The interception was huge, but when you start getting four down stops in the middle of the field, those flip the entire field, it’s like getting a turnover.”

Ohio State held Texas to just 79 yards in the first half, and Manning passed for no more than seven yards on his first 10 attempts. Patricia couldn’t have asked for a better way to start the day.

“I know what kind of a coach Matt is because I see him every day and you guys don’t,” Day said. “All the work you put in in the dark doesn’t come to light until this first game..

The Buckeyes kept the Longhorns scoreless, a feat that hadn’t occurred in nearly four decades since Florida State lost 31-0 to Miami in 1988.

“Give all the credit to [the players],” Patricia said. “They’re the ones that went out there and played really fast, really aggressive. I thought they tried to do everything we asked them to do.

“It’s a really good Texas team… but I’m proud of our guys for stepping up to that challenge.”

In the red zone, Ohio State slammed the door on Manning, denying him a fourth-and-goal quarterback sneak from the 1-yard line on Texas’ opening drive in the third quarter.

The Buckeyes did it again late in the fourth quarter when cornerback Davison Igbinosun broke up a fourth-down pass in the end zone.

“I think those guys just did a tremendous job with the adjustments and the move,” WHO? Said. “You know, we were moving a lot of different parts on them. So it was really a great effort by the players.”

Texas finally found the end zone when Manning connected with wide receiver Parker Livingstone with just over three minutes remaining. Texas threatened again, regaining possession after a Buckeye three-and-out with just over 2 minutes left in the game, but the Ohio State defense answered. Caleb Downs’ tackle [of who] at midfield sealed the win.

“Caleb’s unbelievable back there as a field general,” Patricia said.

Such big moments that mean the difference between winning and losing aren’t an accident, Day said.

“Situational football becomes big,” Day said. “When you’re huddling and slowing down like we are, that means the situations become more and more critical. Understanding what that is, and spending time on these situations is what we do–and making sure we’re prepared for them.”