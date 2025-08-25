All eyes will be on Columbus on Saturday. The Buckeyes will take on Texas at noon at Ohio Stadium in a rematch of the 2025 Cotton Bowl.

The Longhorns, who are the No. 1-ranked team in the country, are the first top-rated team since 1985 to walk into Ohio Stadium, and with the Buckeyes fresh off a national championship, the hype for this game is felt throughout the country.

With hype comes demand, and a ticket to the showdown is the hottest commodity in town. So how much will it cost you to get into the game?

The cheapest tickets we found as of the time of publishing on Monday were from Ticketmaster, offering a single ticket for $327.25 after fees in section 38B, Row 35.

Here are the cheapest we found on every site.

Ticketcity – $395.15

Stubhub – $367

Ticketmaster – $327.25

Gametime – $357

Tickpick – $376

Ticketnetwork – $460

If you’re looking for a ticket in the lower bowl (section AA or A), those tickets range from nearly $400 to as much as $1,949.22, with section A tickets behind the end zones being the cheaper options and section AA tickets being the most expensive.