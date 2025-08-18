Head coach Ryan Day announced in a Monday press conference what many around the program had anticipated for months: sophomore Julian Sayin will be Ohio State’s starting quarterback.

The long-awaited decision comes just 12 days before the Buckeyes’ Aug. 30 season opener against Texas, ending a position battle with junior Lincoln Kienholz that stretched from the first days of spring practice through fall camp.

“It was a close competition,” Day said. “I think Julian separated himself really over the last week with his consistent play.”

Sayin, a transfer from Alabama, appeared in four games for the Buckeyes last season. He completed five of 12 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown, but he has yet to make a collegiate start.

Despite his inexperience, Day and the coaching staff expressed full confidence in Sayin’s ability to lead the Buckeyes in the quest for back-to-back championships.

“He knows that the team and the coaches have confidence in him,” Day said. “We’ve worked them hard in practice. It’s our job to make sure when they’re out there, it’s as game-like as possible. When he gets in the game, we told him—let it rip. Go get it, man. Play with confidence, because that’s what all the preparation rewards you with.”

A Carlsbad, California, native, Sayin was rated as a five-star prospect and the No. 3-ranked quarterback in the class of 2024, according to 247 Sports.

Sayin will make his starting debut on a national stage against a Texas team ranked in the top five of most preseason polls. The Buckeyes have not lost a season opener in more than two decades.

With the spotlight looming and the stakes high, Day kept his message to his young quarterback simple.

“Just win, baby,” Day said. “That’s it. That’s all that matters. If it’s 14–13 or 65–64, we’ve got to find a way to win. We’re not going to worry about the what-ifs. We’re going to let it fly.”