Tension built inside of Ohio Stadium Saturday as 107,524 fans watched Ohio State maintain a slim lead that never felt truly secure over No. 1 Texas.

The game had been filled with emotion from the start. Ohio State and Texas last faced each other 232 days ago in the Cotton Bowl, with the Buckeyes winning 28-14 on their way to a National Championship.

The team had lost 14 players to the NFL Draft and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to Penn State. Questions swirled about new coordinator Matt Patricia and redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Sayin.

It also marked the final game for coach and broadcaster Lee Corso, who was hanging up his selection headgear after 38 years and 431 picks on College GameDay.

For much of the showdown that marked the 2025 season opener, No. 3 Ohio State leaned on that defense to stay in control of the game. Sayin, making his first career start, played cautiously, handing off more than he threw and relying on quick throws that never exceeded 9 yards.

After a Jermaine Matthews Jr.’s interception gave Ohio State the ball back, following the Buckeyes’ third straight three-and-out, the nervous energy on the banks of the Olentangy was released–but only briefly, as fans knew one score was no guarantee of victory.

Then, on the seventh play of the first drive in the fourth quarter, Sayin faked a handoff, set his feet, and launched a 40-yard strike down the sideline to a streaking Carnell Tate. The ball floated for what felt like an eternity before finally falling into Tate’s outstretched arms. The wide receiver surged into the endzone, and the ‘Shoe erupted.

That throw proved to be the final blow for Texas. Although the Longhorns scored late in the fourth quarter, it was not enough to get past the Buckeyes, who sealed a 14-7 victory over the top-ranked team in the nation, spoiling Texas’ bid for payback after its loss in the Jan 11 Cotton Bowl.

“Before the drive, they kind of let me know, ‘Hey, this might be coming,’” Sayin said. “We had done a great job in practice that week repping that play, and Carnell ran a great route, made a great catch, and the line protected me well up front.”

The play had been in Ohio State’s back pocket all week. When Offensive Coordinator Brian Hartline made the call, Sayin delivered.

Sayin’s debut was anything but flashy, but the young quarterback was composed across all 60 minutes, making few mistakes and controlling the offensive tempo. He finished 13-of-20 with 126 passing yards and a touchdown.

“I was impressed with his poise; he had a good look in his eye,” Day said. “The things he was saying on the sideline were exactly what was happening on the field. That’s a great sign. This was just the first step, but it showed what kind of quarterback he can be.”

Sayin avoided turnovers and outdueled preseason Heisman favorite, Arch Manning, who managed just 170 yards — most of them in the fourth quarter — with a single touchdown and an interception.

The Buckeyes’ offensive line made life easy for their young quarterback, keeping the pocket clean and holding a Texas defense front, featuring 2024 Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award winner Colin Simmons to zero sacks.

Left guard Luke Montgomery said the offensive line fulfilled a pregame promise he made Sayin.

“I told him before the game, ‘Just go out there and play, we got you up front,’” Montgomery said. “We’re the veteran group — we’re going to protect our balls off and do what we got to do to get the ball downfield for you.”

The Buckeyes tried to gradually engage Sayin into his role by establishing the run, but the team finished with just 77 rushing yards on 34 attempts. Day acknowledged that it wasn’t pretty.

“That’s a stout front,” Day said. “There were some good runs in there — I have to really look hard at the film and see where things didn’t go perfect — but I do think we were getting movement up there.”

While the offense did not produce the type of eye-popping numbers from last season’s College Football Playoff run, Sayin and the Buckeyes had enough to come away with a win.

“The whole saying for this week was the only thing we expect is to go out there and win,” Sayin said.

The win marked a new chapter for the Buckeyes as they try to capture their first back-to-back national championships. It also closed another chapter.

Corso made his final pick at the Buckeye 50-yard line minutes before the first kickoff. Just as he did in his first game in 1996, he donned Brutus Buckeye headgear, predicting an Ohio State victory.

It marked his 287th successful pick. On a day filled with emotion, both he and the Buckeyes ended up as winners.