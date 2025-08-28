Ohio State football will return to Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30.

The Buckeyes will kick off the 2025 season with a matchup against No. 1 Texas. Kickoff will be at noon.

Here is what fans planning on driving to the game need to know about parking.

Lots and garages

All parking lots and garages will be open at 5 a.m. on gameday. Prices will range from $30 for nonproximity lots to $60 for premier spaces. Cash will not be accepted in any lots or garages.

Parking passes

Season permit holders will have access to their assigned lots, but spots are only guaranteed until 90 minutes before kickoff. For fans without season permits, a limited number of single-game parking passes are available. These must be purchased through secondary ticket sites such as StubHub, SeatGeek and Vivid Seats.

Woody Hayes Drive will be closed between Tuttle Park Place and Cannon Drive, requiring different routes for certain permit holders. Fans with permits for the West Stadium and South Fieldhouse lots must enter from Cannon Drive or from West Campus via Woody Hayes Drive. Those headed to the East Stadium, East Tuttle or Tuttle garages will have to enter from High Street at Woodruff Avenue.

Shuttles

A West Campus shuttle will run this season, transporting fans from lots near Kenny Road and Woody Hayes Drive to the Campus Transit Hub just south of Ohio Stadium. The shuttle is free and will operate from six hours before kickoff until one hour after the game ends.

Here is a list of shuttles and buses.

Free Football Shuttle (Carmack Lot 1 to Ohio Stadium)

Runs continuously between Carmack Lot 1 (West Campus) and the Herrick Drive Transit Hub, just south of the stadium.

Timing: Starts 6 hours before kickoff and ends 90 minutes after the game.



Cost: Free

ADA Shuttle

Offers accessible transport from North St. John Arena disability parking to the stadium.

Timing: Same as the main football shuttle.



Cost: Free



Campus Area Bus Service (CABS)

OSU’s regular free campus buses are suspended on game days, starting 6 hours before kickoff and resuming 2 hours after the game ends.



COTA (Central Ohio Transit Authority) Buses

Public bus routes (such as 1, 2, 8, 22, 31, and 102) run with frequent service near campus.



Timing: Every 15–30 minutes on game days.



Cost: Standard COTA fare



Disability parking

Fans with disability permits can park in the Lane Avenue Garage or in lots north of St. John Arena for $30. A free accessible shuttle will run from those locations to Gate 22 beginning six hours before kickoff and continuing until one hour after the game.

Rideshare

Fans using rideshare services will be directed to drop-off and pick-up locations at Borror Drive near the Schottenstein Center or at 19th Avenue and Neil Avenue. Scooters and bicycles also have designated parking areas near the Recreation and Physical Activity Center (RPAC).

The university is recommending that fans who are driving arrive early, as heavy traffic is expected.