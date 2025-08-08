One victim was pronounced dead after a shooting on the patio of Ledo’s Tavern, located at 2608 N. High Street, early Friday morning. Police responded to the incident at 2:26 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting, according to the police report.

The victim, Bryan K. Morris Jr., suffered a gunshot wound and was escorted to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the police report. Morris was pronounced dead at 2:50 a.m.

Police identified the suspect as Andre M. Jordan, and filed a warrant for his arrest, according to the police report.

