Ohio Stadium plans to get louder and rowdier this fall.

With the 2025 football season approaching, the Ohio State Department of Athletics has launched a new initiative to enhance the gameday experience at Ohio Stadium. Branded as Tradition Evolved, the fan-focused campaign aims to create an energy that honors long-standing Buckeye traditions while embracing the future of live sports.

It’s the first campaign under new athletic director Ross Bjork, who said Ohio State is committed to making every gameday an unforgettable experience.

“The Buckeye pride is deep,” Bjork said. “There are so many people that maybe can only come to one game a year or they’ve gone to one game in their lifetime. We want them to walk away saying, ‘I’m coming back.’”

One of the most significant changes will take place before kickoff. The Victory Bell will now sound as the team runs onto the field, boosting energy inside the stadium. Two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin will serve as the first “ringer” Aug. 30 for the season opener against Texas.

Griffin, along with members of Alpha Phi Omega—who traditionally ring the bell after victories—will help select future bell ringers. The bell will also become the new official sound on third down.

Another addition coming to the ‘Shoe this fall is THE Towel. Colored scarlet and gray, THE Towel will be handed out to approximately 100,000 fans at the Texas game. Fans are encouraged to bring it to all future home games, and it will be available for purchase after the opener.

Bjork said he sees THE Towel as a solid symbol for Buckeye Nation.

“We want the towel to be a unifying approach,” Bjork said. “What we heard from our fans is, there’s nothing… What can we bring to the table that unifies our fans? So, we say the best fans in the nation, and we want our fans to wave that towel and be energetic every single time.”

Fans will also be rewarded in-game with Buckeye Leaves for directly impacting play. If crowd noise causes a false start, disrupts the silent count or forces a timeout, a Buckeye Leaf will appear on the video board in recognition.

The goal, Bjork said, is to build a home-field advantage that holds up no matter when the game kicks off.

“These elements can apply no matter what time the game is,” Bjork said. “Our fans can rally no matter what time, and that’s what we’re excited about.”

Ohio State will also roll out three themed “color outs” this season:

Aug. 30 vs. Texas: Scarlet the ‘Shoe

Sept. 13 vs. Ohio: Helmet Stripe (gray and white)

Nov. 1 vs. Penn State: Blackout

Another key upgrade this season is the reimagined Block O student section. Previously split into two sections, Block O will now occupy one expanded area in the south end zone. Led by Ohio State students, Bjork hopes the section becomes the heart of the stadium.

“If you think about great stadiums, the energy most of the time is created by the students,” Bjork said. “So we need Block O to really be the leadership of the fan passion in Ohio Stadium.”

The Ohio State Marching Band will also take on a more prominent role in boosting the atmosphere. Relocated toward the north end zone, the band will be amplified by speakers and microphones to project its sound across the stadium.

Fans can also expect more flexibility in in-game music. While “Hang on Sloopy” will still be played, it may now happen at any moment—not just between the third and fourth quarters.

“We are going to have the flexibility, depending on the moment, to play it when we need it—when we need the energy that people care deeply about that song,” Bjork said. “It’s not just going to be kind of stuck there between the third and fourth quarter like it has been in the past.”

With Tradition Evolved, Ohio State is aiming to be more than just a national contender on the field—it’s stepping forward as a leader in the ultimate gameday experience.