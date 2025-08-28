With football season right around the corner, Ohio State students now have a new option to buy and sell tickets.

SeatStock, a student ticket exchange app launched in 2024, aims to alleviate the anxiety students may experience when purchasing football tickets. The app works similarly to major ticket marketplace sites, but is exclusively for Ohio State students.

“It’s most similar to an app like SeatGeek, where you can go on the site, you can buy, sell or bid for tickets,” Ramsey Engel, the Ohio State campus manager said. “But the part that distinguishes it from SeatGeek is it’s for students by students. You’re only allowed to use your Ohio State email, so everything is verified. Only students from the university can buy them.”

SeatStock was set to launch at Ohio State last season for an Oct. 5 football game against Iowa, according to Lantern reporting. Engel said he was unaware of why the app did not ultimately launch.

“I don’t want to make up a bunch of things that aren’t true, so I’ll just say I don’t know,” Engel said.

Student-to-student ticket apps, such as TicketBay, have gained in popularity in recent years, partly due to students being scammed while trying to buy tickets through social media platforms. The university put out a notice on Aug. 15, warning students about potential scammers ahead of the Aug. 30 matchup vs. Texas.

“Ticket prices for this game are listed in the range of $365-$1,600+ on Ticketmaster.com. If you see someone advertising $50 tickets, it’s likely too good to be true,” the statement said.

Through the safety guarantee of SeatStock, the new ticket platform aims to prevent students from being scammed, emphasizing that this is the primary difference between them and other student-to-student apps.

“We needed something to distinguish ourselves from them,” Engel said. “Obviously they’ve had a very loyal user base, and we decided what we wanted to do in the app, is it’s confirmed that you’re not getting scammed.”