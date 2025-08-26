For the first time since 1975, when Archie Griffin and Pete Johnson did it, Ohio State had two running backs go for 1,000 yards in the same season. TreyVeon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins revolutionized the Buckeyes’ offense, rushing for a combined 2,119 yards and 21 touchdowns, leading Ohio State to their ninth championship trophy.

Now both are off to the NFL, and the torch has been passed. Replacing that kind of production is a tall task – but sophomore James Peoples and senior transfer CJ Donaldson aren’t shying away from the spotlight. In fact, they’ve already given their tandem a nickname.

“I think it’s going to be Sonic and Knuckles,” Peoples said, referring to the iconic video game duo. “We both run hard. He’s, what, 6-2, 230? I’m excited to see what he’s going to bring and how we’re going to be able to feed off each other.”

Peoples embodies the Sonic name, while Donaldson, a senior who spent three seasons at West Virginia, is perfectly fine wearing the Knuckles name tag.

“I gotta do the dirty work,” Donaldson said. “I’m definitely cool with doing the dirty work. [Peoples] is more of the personality guy. Bad cop, good cop.” Peoples spent his first season preparing for a leading role in the backfield.

While sitting behind Judkins and Henderson, the freshman rushed for 197 yards and two touchdowns, and while it was a great learning experience, Peoples said he is ready to take the jump.

“I’m totally different,” Peoples said. “Through training and the guys I sat behind, just learning from them, and what I’ve seen. I’ve gotten faster, stronger, quicker. Everything has just taken another level up.”