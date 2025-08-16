The block O will stay in the Linebacker room as Sonny Styles will take over the number from Cody Simon for this 2025 football season, Ohio State announced today.

The tradition, which started in 2020, pays tribute to Ohio State legend Bill Willis, a three-time All-American and national champion defensive end from 1942-44. The recipient, who is usually somebody that stays in the program for four years wears number zero.

Styles, who is a Pickerington, Ohio, native forewent the NFL draft to return to Ohio State for his senior season. He recorded 100 total tackles and six sacks on last year’s championship team.

Styles joined Ohio State’s program in 2022 as a safety before he transitioned into linebacker in 2024. He recorded 24 tackles on last year’s CFB national championship team, the second most on the team.

“Sonny is the ultimate pro,” linebackers coach James Lauriniatis said earlier this month. “He’s very intentional. From the day we decided to make the switch [to linebacker], he’s done nothing but work at it. He’s the leader of the entire team.”

Styles becomes the sixth Buckeye to receive the distinction, following defensive end Jonathon Cooper (2020), offensive lineman Thayer Munford (2021), wide receiver Kamryn Babb (2022), wide receiver Xavier Johnson (2023) and linebacker Cody Simon (2024).

In addition to wearing No. 0, Styles was selected as one of Ohio State’s four captains for the 2025 season, joining safety Caleb Downs, offensive lineman Austin Siereveld and wide receiver Brandon Inniss.

All four captains are recognized as OSU Scholar-Athletes, an honor that requires maintaining a minimum 3.0 grade-point average.