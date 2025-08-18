A ruling on Wednesday by a federal judge ordered Ohio State and the plaintiffs involved in the ongoing lawsuit regarding former university doctor Richard Strauss into mediation.

Judge Michael Watson, of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, gave this court order to the remaining lawsuits involving Ohio State on Wednesday.

In the order, Watson wrote that while the university states it is a different university today “than it was when Dr. Richard Strauss abused hundreds of young men,” today’s Ohio State must face the consequences of the past shown throughout these cases.

“It has become obvious, moreover, that any litigation victory for Plaintiffs may be pyrrhic,” the court order states. “Rather, the best way for Plaintiffs to close this horrific chapter of their lives, and for Ohio State to move forward as a respectable institution of higher education, is through a mutual resolution short of a trial.”

In his order, Watson referred the case to the former Oklahoma Federal Judge Layn Phillips, who mediated the lawsuits filed against Michigan State by around 200 women athletes who were sexually abused by Larry Nassar.

The court has ordered for an initial mediation term of six months or less if the parties reach a settlement. With a monthly cost of $75,000, both the Plaintiffs and Ohio State will each pay half, the court order states.

Both parties must file a joint notice to set forward the status of mediation discussions on or before Feb. 27, 2026, according to the court order.

The university does not comment on pending litigation.

“Since 2018, Ohio State has reached settlement agreements with more than half of the plaintiffs, 296 survivors, for more than $60 million,” Ben Johnson, university spokesperson, said in a statement. “All male students who filed lawsuits have been offered the opportunity to settle. In addition, the university continues to cover the cost of professionally certified counseling services and other medical treatment, including reimbursement for counseling and treatment received in the past.”