An unexpected guest welcomed the class of 2028 to campus at Convocation Monday.

A roar of applause filled the Schottenstein Center after President Walter “Ted” Carter Jr. announced Head Football Coach, Ryan Day, would kick off the speeches for the annual ceremony for incoming freshmen.

Beginning with “OH-” and “-IO” chants, Day told the incoming freshman class to picture what they want their next four years to look like, since “now is the time to think about those things.”

Day said for students to remember their high school career – their accomplishments and pitfalls – and how students can learn from those opportunities.

Day continued by saying these students are starting fresh at Ohio State, so they should take advantage of what Columbus has to offer. He told the class “there is nothing they can’t accomplish” at the university.

“Take this opportunity and do special things,” Day said. “Leave it better than the way you found it.”

Day concluded his speech by rallying the students to show their support for the football team on Saturday against Texas so everyone, even the players, can reach their goals.

“We need you guys to be loud. We need you guys to show up and we got to make sure everybody understands that we’re defending the Shoe Saturday at noon,” Day said.

The crowd erupted into applause as Day continued to talk about how he needs the students to represent the university and make it hard for the southern team.

“If you’re not in the game, bring the juice, bring the energy,” Day said. “Whether you’re in the tailgate, whether you’re at home cheering, we need everybody. Let’s go beat Texas. Go Bucks!”

Carter then returned, welcoming the incoming Buckeye class again, specifically calling all students living in Drackett Tower, specifically those living on the second floor, to cheer, as he visited the dorm during move-in day.

“All right, there’s some pretty cool kids that I got to meet on move-in,” Carter said. “I thought I’d give them a quick shout out.”

He continued his speech by congratulating the incoming freshman class for choosing Ohio State, and for “making one of the best decisions you could have ever made” in their lives. Carter continued and said commencement is his favorite event in academia — but his second favorite is right here, Convocation.

“Everything you will do for the rest of your life will start or be shaped by what’s happening right here today,” Carter said. “Classes start[ed Tuesday], the friends that you make that will change your life forever.”

Carter then told the students to take out their phones and put their flashlights on.

“I’d like you to just take a moment to look around you, contemplate all of the brilliance represented by the lights and the lives in this room, this stadium today,” Carter said. “As you progress through your academic journey, your light is bleeding that eternal flame on top of the lamp of knowledge.”

Carter then looked forward to their commencement eve candlelight ceremony tradition, where incoming graduates gather to light “that eternal flame” before they become alumni.

Carter then handed over the microphone to the Senior Vice President for Student Life, Melissa Shivers, for her to teach the incoming class Carmen Ohio, the university’s alma mater.

“It reminds us that the joy and privilege of being here to learn and grow as a member of this community endures no matter what happens around us,” Shivers said.

Shivers said Carmen Ohio was first sung to the public in 1903 at a Convocation ceremony. The Men’s Glee Club then performed a rendition of the alma mater, stopping after each line so students could learn the history and traditions behind each lyric.

Finally, Shivers introduced Ravi V. Bellamkonda, the provost and executive vice president at the university.

“You’re now part of one of the most important and finest land grant institutions in the nation,” Bellamkonda said. “Congratulations.”

He encouraged the students to challenge themselves academically and contribute to a growing Ohio State society. Bellamkonda then directed all students to open an envelope given by the university

Inside, there was a tassel for a future graduation cap.

“You’re given this tassel today as a symbol to remind you of that goal and the journey between now and then, when you grow as a person, make friends, enjoy great moments of victory in football and in your personal life and you grow as a scholar and become a part of the community of scholars that is Ohio State,” Bellamkonda said.