A night of commemoration and celebration is right around the corner.

The Gateway – University District plaza and Eupouria bar are collaborating to host their third Gateway Groove market Friday. The event will host local vendors, bands and food from 4 to 8 p.m.

The 1970s-themed community event was founded by Jordan Popovsky, a fifth-year in vocal performance and animal science.

In addition to live music, Gateway Groove will feature six booths consisting of local vendors and informational stands from Ohio State organizations, some of which include Chaotically Stitched Crochet, Retro Reese Vintage Streetwear and the OSU Community Music School, Popovsky said in an email.

“I hope that people can see the OSU community on a little more of a deeper level,” Popovsky said. “It’s this big community of amazing musicians, amazing artists and hardworking entrepreneurs … there are so many great people in this town.”

Popovsky said she worked closely with Christiana Moffa, general manager of the Gateway – University District plaza, and Emilee Morgan, owner of Eupouria bar, to organize and set up Gateway Groove.

Moffa said the process of curating the event with Popovsky has been an inventive one.

“I get to enjoy it and see it and watch our customers and visitors be happy, and it’s just so exciting and a collaborative process,” Moffa said. “I think we’re going to be doing a lot more going forward with students.”

Popovsky is a member of BuckeyeFunk Band — a Columbus-based cover band with an eclectic ‘70s sound. Her band will be one of three musical acts performing Friday, with the others being the indie-rock Snow Day Band and contemporary solo artist Max Rubin, Popovsky said in an email.

“I like the idea of having a celebratory event for the University District community as a whole, where not only are there vendors and shopping, but live music, drinking, food and dancing,” Popovsky said.

Popovsky said her journey toward becoming an entrepreneur began when she founded her jewelry business — BeadznWirez — during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was just something fun to do,” Popovsky said. “But running a business throughout college has been really freeing, in a way. It’s a good way to learn a lot about myself and the things that I’m capable of doing.”

Upon arriving at Ohio State, Popovsky said she quickly became familiar with its vibrant small business scene.

“I started doing a bunch of pop-up markets around Columbus for my jewelry business, and that was really fun because you get to meet a bunch of people,” Popovsky said. “You get to feel immersed, not only in the OSU community, but in the Columbus community.”

Moffa said the layout of the event is intended to balance both the vendor market as well as the live entertainment.

“I leave it to [Popovsky] to put the vendors wherever she thinks they should be to help with the flow of the event, and then the bands themselves are just inside Eupouria, right near the patio where there are garage doors,” Moffa said. “It’s a focused event with the bands being the center and the vendors lending that character.”

Moffa said Gateway – University District is singularly focused on the Ohio State community.

“Everyone is here because they want to interact with the community — the students that bring energy, enthusiasm and multiculturalism — you know, there’s something distinct about the vibration that you feel across the area when the students start returning [to campus],” Moffa said.

Moffa said she is open to hearing out any and all creative ideas that students have to offer when it comes to event planning.

“We’re happy to give [students] a platform and try something out,” Moffa said.

Gateway Groove is actively seeking student small business owners and vendors for their upcoming markets on September 26 and October 31. For more information and to get involved, visit their Instagram page.