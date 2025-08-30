In just 10 months, the World Cup will be held in the United States for the first time in more than three decades.

Today, the Sports and Society Initiative at Ohio State hosted a panel of prominent figures in the sports world. U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Mauricio Pochettino, Eric Shanks, FOX Sports CEO and executive producer, Alexi Lalas, FOX Sports analyst and member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame, and Jenny Taft, FOX Sports host and reporter, discussed the impact of hosting the tournament on home soil at the WOSU Community Theater.

With the World Cup field expanding from 32 teams to 48, new players and countries will have the opportunity to showcase their talents across 11 host cities in the U.S., Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

Pochettino, who was named head coach of the USMNT in August 2024, said the expansion of teams and the 104 World Cup matches taking place across three countries could influence how future generations of soccer players in the U.S. view the sport.

“[It’s] a key factor to have the influence in the kids to start to also to see soccer in a different way,” Pochettino said. “Or similar to basketball, American football, hockey or baseball.”

Lalas said the U.S. team’s performance in the World Cup could reshape how the country views itself in the global soccer landscape.

“The opportunity is to change the way that we see ourselves when it comes to soccer, and ultimately, in a much more positive way,” Lalas said.

Shanks spoke about the impact of U.S. players being able to represent their country in front of a global audience.

“Representing your flag is the greatest honor an athlete or a coach can have,” Shanks said. “The next greatest honor is to be able to present it to the world.”

Beyond the tournament’s impact on the future of American soccer, Shanks emphasized the significance of the expected influx of international visitors.

“We’re going to have, I think, something like over 6 million visitors in the month come over [to America] just for the World Cup,” Shanks said. “We’re going to celebrate absolutely every culture that comes in.”

Since the World Cup has not been held in the U.S. since 1994, Shanks anticipates the country will embrace the excitement of the world’s best soccer players competing in cities from New York to San Francisco.

“I don’t think this country knows yet how big this is going to be,” Shanks said. “It’s going to take the country by storm. The fact that on July 4, we actually have World Cup games—one being played in Philadelphia—this country is going to go absolutely bonkers for this tournament.”

Shanks added that soccer will continue to grow in the U.S., in part due to the rise of Major League Soccer. With players such as Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimović joining MLS in recent years, the league’s growth has laid a foundation for continued interest in the sport.

“I do believe that a strong domestic league is a key component to how far we can eventually go and sustain our World Cup and international performance,” Shanks said. “Investment in the MLS is a great reason why we will continue to advance our World Cup hopes and dreams.”

As soccer has grown in popularity, its coverage has evolved as well. Lalas explained how the tone of soccer broadcasting has changed.

“There was a time where we would explain throw-ins and, for lack of a better term, dumb it down,” Lalas said. “We don’t do that anymore.”

The panel concluded with Lalas sharing his expectations for the tournament.

“It’s going to be a party of the likes of which you have never seen,” Lalas said.