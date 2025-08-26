Welcome Week at Ohio State hosts a variety of events for all kinds of students — offering plenty of opportunities to make friends, enjoy free food, games, activities and more.

Welcome Week for the ‘25-‘26 academic year began Sunday and events will continue to take place through next Sunday. While Welcome Week starts off with notable events such as Convocation and the Student Involvement Fair, the rest of the week is stocked full of events catered to students’ individual interests. Read on to learn more about what this year’s Welcome Week events have to offer. Click on any event title for more information.

Tuesday, August 26:

This year’s International Student Welcome Party will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Archie Griffin Ballroom — located on the second floor of the Ohio Union. The event is hosted by International Friends Inc., a registered Ohio State student organization that intends to help international students adjust to life in the United States. The welcome party offers a safe and welcoming space for international students to find and make lasting connections with other international students.

Wednesday, August 27:

The Ohio Union Activities Board will host their OUABlock Party from 6 to 9 p.m. on the South Oval. The event is sponsored by Google Gemini, according to the Welcome Week website. Dave Isaacs, a university spokesperson, said the event will give students the opportunity to mingle with others, take part in interactive activities and enjoy free food and music.

The Esports Arena — located on the second floor of Lincoln Tower — will host an open house from 7 to 9 p.m. According to the esports website, the event will offer free food, party games and access to several video games among different platforms — including Mario Kart and Quiplash, as well as Just Dance and the virtual reality game Beat Saber.

Friday, August 29:

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the west plaza of the Ohio Union will be littered with discounted clothing, cheap furniture and decor — all of which was donated by Ohio State students, according to their event page. The sale is hard to miss; students can stop and shop or briefly browse on their way to and from class.

Sponsored by Google Gemini, the Graduate and Professional Involvement Fair and Picnic will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on the second floor of the Ohio Union in the Archie Griffin Ballroom. The free event will allow graduate and professional students to student organizations, as well as network with other students. Food, drinks and carnival games will also be offered at the event.

Off-Campus and Commuter Student Engagement will host their Buckeyes Living Off Campus — or BLOC — party from 4 to 6 p.m. at University Square, which is located at the corner of 15th Avenue and North High Street.

The event will offer on campus, off campus and commuter students the opportunity to meet other students in the area and give them the chance to introduce themselves to their neighbors. The BLOC party intends to maintain a laidback and casual environment, complete with free food, drinks and activities, according to their website.