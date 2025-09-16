Nate Bargatze hosted the 77th annual Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

In the comedian’s own words, this year’s awards show was in fact “fun, dumb and silly.”

He can add “historic” to that list, as this year’s prestigious awards event saw several historic wins and celebrated the legacies of influential shows.

Apple TV+’s hit drama series “Severance” topped the list of nominations — with 27 nominations across the board — followed by HBO Max’s “The Penguin” with 24 and Apple TV+’s “The Studio” with 23.

Bargatze promised upfront a $100,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Club of America — a charity organization that supports and guides children ages 5 to 18, according to their website — then revealed a twist.

Each winner was limited to a 45-second speech. For every second under the allotted time, $1,000 would be added to the total donation. On the contrary, every second over the allotted time took $1,000 away from the donation pool.

Some celebrities kept it short and sweet while others went far over the time, rapidly dwindling the balance into the negatives. Despite this, Bargatze and CBS donated $350,000 at the end of the night.

Read on to see the winners of each main category.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Seth Rogan in “The Studio”

Rogan took home his first Emmy for his role of Matt Remick, the new director of Hollywood film studio, Continental Studios, in “The Studio.” With only one season and 10 episodes, the satirical comedy was one of the highest nominated shows of the night.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Jean Smart in “Hacks”

Smart took home her fourth award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. Smart previously won in the category in 2021, 2022 and 2024 for her portrayal of Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comic, in “Hacks.” It’s Smart’s seventh Emmy overall and the ninth Primetime Emmy for the show.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Jeff Hiller in “Somebody, Somewhere”

Hiller thanked HBO Max in his speech for putting the “sweaty, middle-aged people” next to the “sexy teens of ‘Euphoria.’” The first-time Emmy winner took home the award for his breakout role in the show “Somebody, Somewhere.” Hiller stars as Joel, the co-worker and friend of Sam — a woman in her mid-forties who returns home following her sister’s passing.

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Hannah Einbinder in “Hacks”

Einbinder won for her role as struggling comedy writer Ava Daniels in “Hacks,” after losing three nominations throughout the show’s five-year run. While concluding her speech, Einbinder declared “go birds, f— ICE and free Palestine,” taking the internet by storm.

Outstanding Comedy Series:

Apple TV+’s “The Studio”

Rogan took home another award for “The Studio,” which tied with “The Bear” for the most nominations for a comedy series in a single year. When accepting the award, along with the show’s crew, Rogan said “I am legitimately embarrassed by how happy this makes me.”

“The Studio” was the highest awarded show of the night, winning a total of 13 out of the 23 nominations and breaking the all-time record for most wins for a comedy series.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Noah Wyle in “The Pitt”

Wyle played Dr. Michael Robinavitch, a senior attending physician who still struggles with his trauma surrounding working during the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor, who rose to fame in the medical drama “ER,” dedicated his award to healthcare workers. After five consecutive Emmy nominations for his role in “ER,” Wyle finally won his first Emmy Sunday.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Britt Lower in “Severance”

Lower’s portrayal of Helly R. in “Severance” led her to her first Emmy win. Lower made a reference to the show by writing “LET ME OUT” on the back of her speech paper, a nod towards her character’s struggle to break free from the “innie” world.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Tramell Tillman in “Severance”

The first black man to win in the category, Tillman — who plays Seth Milchick, or Mr. Milchick — walked away with a trophy and historical feat in hand.

“My acting coach was tough, y’all,” he said in his speech. “But all great mothers are.”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Katherine LaNasa in “The Pitt”

LaNasa plays Dana Evans in “The Pitt,” a charge nurse in the emergency department. Her character is known for bringing a calm, maternal presence to the otherwise overwhelming department, securing the win for her strong performance.

Outstanding Drama Series:

“The Pitt”

“The Pitt,” a medical drama, won five out of its 13 nominations. Coming in as an underdog — at least in terms of nominations — the series proved to be successful, taking home several awards for its actors and writing, also securing the category’s most prestigious award.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series:

Stephen Graham in “Adolescence”

Graham co-wrote and starred in “Adolescence,” a British limited psychological crime drama series. The series was released on Netflix in March and quickly achieved critical acclaim. Graham plays Eddie Miller, father of Jamie Miller — a 13-year old boy accused of murdering his female classmate.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series:

Cristin Milioti in “The Penguin”

Milioti plays Sofia Falcone — also known as the Hangman — in “The Penguin,” an epic limited crime drama and continuation of the Batman saga. Milioti’s character is widely regarded as a powerhouse villain, transforming the role into an all-time TV villain, according to Esquire.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series:

Owen Cooper in “Adolescence”

Cooper won the award for his role as accused murderer Jamie Miller, making history with his win as the youngest male Emmy winner in his category at 15 years old. Cooper noted that “3 years ago, [he] was nothing,” but now after taking on his first acting role ever, Cooper has made his name one to remember.

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series:

Erin Doherty in “Adolescence”

As Briony Ariston, Doherty played the heavy role of the clinical psychologist who takes on Jamie’s murder case. Her performance of an empathetic and hopeful psychologist, who truly sees the best in Jamie and hopes for his innocence, was pivotal in the story of “Adolescence.”

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series:

“Adolescence”

“Adolescence” swept the limited or anthology series category, winning almost every main award. Each episode of the series was filmed in a single, continuous shot with no cuts. The distinct and ambitious filmmaking technique adds a sense of authenticity to the episodes and immerses the viewer further into the show.

Outstanding Talk Series:

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

It was announced in July that CBS would be canceling “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” a political and satirical talk show. The show will officially end in May 2026, however it went out with a bang after winning Outstanding Talk Series. Colbert received roars of applause and gave the longest speech of the night.

The event also celebrated the 40th anniversary of “The Golden Girls” with a performance by Reba McEntire and Little Big Town, as well as the 25th anniversary of the reality TV show “Survivor,” which was officially celebrated in May.