Sparks’ latest album “MAD!” marks a bold new highpoint in the careers of the legendary experimental duo.

Released on May 23rd, “MAD!” is a triumphant reminder of the enduring brilliance of brothers Ron and Russell Mael, originally hailing from the Palisades of Los Angeles, CA. The album exemplifies “the alchemy between Ron on keys and Russell on vocals – Two Hands, One Mouth, to invoke the name of one of their tours – is simply what they do. And they’ve rarely done it better than on MAD!,” according to the album’s press release.

Earning both critical acclaim and the group’s highest chart entry of any album to date, Sparks continue to prove that their longevity is no accident; their continuous innovation and creativity has kept audiences enchanted throughout Sparks’ career, which spans over five decades, 28 studio albums and countless genres.

As their name suggests, Sparks have always been explosive. When they broke onto the scene in 1974, Sparks were a complete oddity. Still outrageous as ever, now the outlandish and unexpected is the exclusive expectation – and “MAD!” is no exception.

The album’s lead single is the aptly titled “Do Things My Own Way.” Beginning with a Radiohead-esque skittering drumbeat, this track highlights Ron’s clever lyricism with what the album’s press release calls an “exquisitely unusual lexicon.”

The second single, “JanSport Backpack,” is an ode to anyone who has lamented “the one that got away.” As per the album’s press release, “ever the masters of the musical vignette, “JanSport Backpack” is a bittersweet pop song portraying a fading love in Sparks’ inimitable fashion, her JanSport backpack a sad reminder of a relationship on the rocks.” The vocal harmonies and layered synthesizers on this track create somewhat of a doo wop effect, supporting the song’s overall wistful, pining feeling.

The album’s opening tracks are just a taste of what’s to follow in the next ten — “nods to New Wave, Synthpop, Art Rock and Electronic Opera – all genres Sparks had hands in pioneering, or straight-up invented,” the press release states. While “Hit Me, Baby” features a somewhat skittering drumbeat similar to that in “Do Things My Own Way,” the full, descending synthesizer breaks make the song. Another standout on the album is the perfectly disorienting “Long Red Light.”

Following the success of “MAD!,” Sparks has announced an upcoming four-song EP, “MADDER!”, set for release on Oct. 3. In promotion of “MADDER!,” Sparks released a new single, “Porcupine,” on Sept. 2. Featuring light, bouncily arpeggiated synthesizers, “Porcupine” is the kind of sweet tune that begs to be played on repeat.

Despite already having left an incomparable legacy, the Mael brothers have proved they are more focused on the future of Sparks than their legacy. Sparks most recently collaborated with Gorillaz, an English virtual and genre-bending band, on “The Happy Dictator,” which was released Thursday. The track serves as Gorillaz’ lead single for their forthcoming album, “The Mountain,” set for release March 20, 2026. Sparks have also been named as the openers for Gorillaz’ upcoming European tour.

Nevertheless, Sparks continue to honor their legacy, as the duo recently released a line of merch celebrating the 50th anniversary of their breakout third album, “Kimono My House,” released in 1974. With absurd lyricism, allusions of war and a novel operatic glam rock sound – all packaged in a dramatic bright green sleeve featuring two women in traditional Japanese dress, hair, and makeup — this album has stood the test of as one of the most influential albums of the twentieth century.

Sparks are set to bring their spectacular show to KEMBA Live! Sunday at 7:00 pm.