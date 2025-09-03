Sabrina Carpenter released her much anticipated seventh studio album, “Man’s Best Friend,” Friday.

The 12-track album leans into pop-infused genres with retro influences, such as Dolly Parton, Abba and the Bee Gees, while also incorporating risqué lyricism.

Following the immense success of Carpenter’s 2024 studio album, “Short n’ Sweet” — which dominated the charts and solidified Carpenter’s spot within the pop music scene — her latest project comes with some controversy.

The album cover of “Man’s Best Friend” caused an uproar with its announcement across social media platforms, prompting claims of her pandering to the male gaze, as it depicts a man grabbing Carpenter’s hair while she’s on her hands and knees. Carpenter was quick to release an alternate cover she claimed to be “approved by God” in an Instagram post.

The album opens with “Manchild,” a carefree song with a country sound and a comedic tone. “Tears” follows, emphasizing the attractiveness of a responsible, communicative man backed with a disco leaning, synth-driven tone.

“My Man on Willpower” tells the story of a man so focused on self-improvement that he drifts away from Carpenter. “Sugar Talking,” bright and rhythmic, captures the frustration of mixed signals and unclear communication in a relationship.

Midway through the album, Carpenter turns her focus to relationship troubles in “We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night,” a narrative-driven track that turns her relationship conflicts into sharp punchlines.

‘Nobody’s Son” offers a vulnerable moment for the upbeat, playful album — the track is a stripped-down reflection of loneliness and belonging. The former playfulness of the album returns with “Never Getting Laid,” an upbeat song where Carpenter pokes fun at her feelings on her exes moving on.

“When Did You Get Hot?” tunes in on the sudden realization of unexpected attraction, while “Go Go Juice” uses disco grooves to describe the fun of getting drunk and texting past lovers.

Confidence drives “Don’t Worry I’ll Make You Worry,” a track where Carpenter taunts a man who can’t keep up with her as she flips the power dynamics in romance. “House Tour” uses the metaphor of showing someone around a house to describe flirtation.

The album closes with “Goodbye,” which begins as a ballad before transitioning into a refined pop beat, bringing the album to a reflective end.

“Man’s Best Friend” shows Carpenter’s mix of wit and vulnerability across the varied track list.

Rating: 4.5/5