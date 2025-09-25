Penn State had all the hype during the offseason.

Between a large contingent of starters coming back from a season ago and highly touted additions from the transfer portal, the Nittany Lions have arguably had their most buzz ever in the James Franklin era.

It starts with the coordinator duo that has a case for the best tandem in the country. On the offensive side of the ball, Andy Kotelnicki returns for year two in Happy Valley after flirting with the West Virginia head coaching job a year ago. For the defense, it’s the debut season for Jim Knowles after his departure from an Ohio State team that won the 2024 National Championship.

So far, the defense has lived up to the hype, highlighted by defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, defensive tackle Zane Durant, linebackers Tony Rojas and Amare Campbell, safety Zakee Wheatley and cornerback A.J. Harris.

The offense has not been as successful. Quarterback Drew Allar is inconsistent, as is running back Nick Singleton.

The offensive line has been good for the most part, but has also dipped below expectations at times.

A trio of transfer wide receivers–Trebor Peña, Kyron Hudson and Devonte Ross–has given Penn State much-needed production, while running back Kaytron Allen was explosive to start.

The offensive unit overall has faltered on third down and scoring in the red zone, and improvement is needed come Big Ten play.

Penn State is currently ranked No. 3 with a 3-0 record against Nevada, FIU and Villanova, leaving questions as to how the team will perform in conference competition.

No. 6 Oregon comes to State College on Saturday for the White Out with College GameDay coming to town, providing the first true read as to how the Nittany Lions will perform against a high-profile opponent.