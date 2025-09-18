Harassment, discrimination and bullying marred the spring 2025 Undergraduate Student Government elections, resulting in a complete dismissal of the results. Now, the student body will have until Sept. 19 to choose between two presidential candidates.

Information on how to vote in this election is available on the USG website.

Oliver Griffith

Oliver Griffith, a third-year in biomedical engineering, said he is guided by two principles: accessibility and service.

“Accessibility means being able to reach all students across campus,” Griffith said. “Especially students that have historically been left out.”

He added that the motto “service before self” is central to his campaign, noting it was one of the main reasons he chose to run for president again. In the last election, Griffith was disqualified for bullying and harassing other candidates, per prior Lantern reporting.

“I felt like it was important for me to take the time to give back to the student body that’s given me so much,” he said.

A Centerburg native — a small rural town in central Ohio — Griffith said he runs for students who may not have had the same opportunities he has at Ohio State.

“I’m here to fight for those people,” Griffith said. “I understand what it’s like to come from an area that doesn’t have the same resources when it comes to college preparation.”

If elected, Griffith said his goal is to enact changes that make Ohio State more accessible to all students

One of his ideas is expanding safety and convenience through programs like digital BuckIDs.

He also highlighted career preparation as a key part of accessibility. For example, he plans to provide free access to LinkedIn Premium for students.

“That way students can have opportunities to find jobs after they graduate,” Griffith said.

Griffith also said that safety is a core part of his platform, pledging to commit more resources to the cause so students can commute around campus safely.

“I know several students that have been hit by cars,” Griffith said. “That’s unacceptable. We want to bring stuff like flashing lights to our crosswalks, and we have the ability to do so.”

He also emphasized making mental health resources more accessible, highlighting the importance of reducing wait times for students seeking services.

“Your physical and mental health are things that come first,” Griffith said. “Things you have once in this world and things you have to preserve. To ensure our students stay healthy on campus, it’s important that we tackle the startling waitlist for mental health services.”

Additionally, Griffith said he plans to uphold the promises of USG to ensure transparency throughout his term.

“I’m willing to lead that fight,” he said. “To ensure that we are an undergraduate student government that people can trust and feel like it’s the organization with students serving students.”

Jessica Asante-Tutu

Jessica Asante-Tutu, a fourth-year in psychology, said that the focus of her campaign is to advocate for all Ohio State students.

“We want to amplify those voices that we hear,” Asante-Tutu said. “And let them know that their voices do have power.”

She also said she wants to strengthen the bridge between the student body and USG.

“I think one thing that we’ve heard is that students feel like we are disconnected from them,” Asante-Tutu said. “So how can we make sure that students have the opportunity to get the support they need and can actually make sure they get the resources?”

If elected, Asante-Tutu said she would prioritize affordability by working with university officials to address rising costs.

“As inflation and prices go up, things have not been matching, and it’s been more inconvenient for students,” Asante-Tutu said.

She also said she wants to expand services already offered by the university, particularly dining options.

“The late-night trucks are something that we’re already doing with the USG,” Asante-Tutu said. “So [we want] to expand that to hot food vending machines.”

She also said she plans to extend hours at Thompson Library to ensure more students can study without distractions.

“We have it at [18th Avenue Library],” Asante-Tutu said. “It’s really about expanding how it’s working and how we bring it to Thompson.”

To address safety concerns, Asante-Tutu and her campaign plan to add practical and feasible measures.

“Our focus is on campus,” she said. “Seeing how we can help with things like walking through The Oval at night or walking through certain parts of campus that might be shortcuts.”

Asante-Tutu said she plans to address mental health by holding more town hall events to get feedback from the student body.

“Those town halls have allowed us to really understand students and understand ‘We feel this way about it’ or ‘How do you feel about it?’” she said.

She also said her team would work with the university’s Counseling and Consultation Service to streamline resources across all colleges.

“That’s something to definitely have a conversation with CCS as well as the programs to see what can we do to make a new resource or streamline students to make sure they’re getting the support they need,” Asante-Tutu said.