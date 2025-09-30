Just a few weeks into the autumn semester, the Ohio State campus has been taken over by what some might call a rivalry between an anonymous prankster who calls himself the “OSU Pisser” and a dedicated student who labels himself the “OSU Piss Catcher.”

The two have been at the center of a campus trend, racking up thousands of followers on Instagram. The Pisser currently has more than 6,000 followers on his page, whereas the Catcher has over 3,000 on his page.

The Pisser said that his actions are not as they seem.

“Bro, I’m literally just pissing,” the Pisser said.

The Pisser said he started his pranks on Sept. 6 and the reaction from students has been “intense.”

He said he continues because he is “just having fun with it” and he picks locations based on his feelings.

The Pisser said he has had people catch him in the act, but no one has ever recognized or been able to catch him. He claims that using a water bottle symbolizes “weakness,” which he says is fitting — unless the person is an Ohio State police officer.

The Pisser hopes to “reboot [his pranks] for season two later in the semester.”

On the other hand of this unusual story, the university has its very own OSU Pisser Catcher. He’s never actually seen the Pisser in person, but said that his sources have spotted him on a few different occasions.

The Catcher said the reason he decided to take on the mission was because “somebody needed to rise up and put a stop to this pissing.”

The Pisser said he is aware of the Catcher, but mentions plans he has for if and when he encounters the Catcher.

“I’ve been waiting longer at the scene so I can drop a grand piano I’ve hung precariously on his head,” the Pisser said. “I can’t lift it on my own yet but it will happen soon.”

The Pisser also said that he has no fear of being caught in the act.

“You just gotta go out there like it’s practice and show the crowd why you’re the goat,” the Pisser said. “The lights have never been too bright.”

The Catcher said that his pursuit of the Pisser is just “as serious as his pissing.” He also claimed to have a strategy for finding him by carefully watching the Pisser’s videos and visiting the scenes as they are happening.

The Catcher also said he plans to start networking with other students in hopes of gaining more information about the Pisser.

The Pisser has responded to the Catcher’s actions and said he is not afraid of the Catcher. He said he is afraid of another campus individual dedicated to putting an end to his shenanigans — the OSU detective, another Instagram page dedicated to catching the Pisser.

“I’m not scared of the OSU piss catcher, he is a fool,” the Pisser said. “However, I’m mortified of the detective. He knows who l am and has threatened to hurt me and my family.”

The university is aware of the situation. Dan Hedman, university spokesperson, confirmed that Ohio State police have looked into the matter.

The statement said that no safety or public health codes were violated or crimes committed.

“We are aware of this social media account and others like it around the country,” Hedman said. “In this case, University Police located the person responsible and determined it was a water bottle being squirted.”

The Pisser had a parting message.

“Hi mom, I have all A’s and I’m studying really hard,” the Pisser said. “[I] love you.”

With the Pisser promising a second season and the Catcher still on the hunt, the story between the two has yet to come to a close. Students are left to watch the rest unfold and decide for themselves whose side they’re on.