More than 100,000 people converge on the Horseshoe every football Saturday, but their viewing experience can differ dramatically.

Want the best view?

Want the best value?

Want to avoid the worst or the least comfortable view?

The Lantern has you covered.

Here are some of the best seats that Ohio Stadium has to offer and others left much to be desired.

Best view: Section 20a, row 13, seat 9

This seat offers a view right on the 50-yard line behind Ohio State’s bench, where fans are able to see all the action and are close to the field.

Ohio State redcoat Matthew Myers has developed relationships with fans that sit in section 20a. He estimated 90% of fans in the section are season ticket holders.

Myers said fans in the section benefit from seeing and feeling Buckeye player’s sideline passion.

“I think you can feel the energy off the team when we score a touchdown,” Myers said. “It’s really close to the action.”

Best student seating: Section 39a, row 2, seat 12

Ohio State’s student section, Block O, brings together the most passionate Buckeye students.

Featuring body paint, chants, traditions and more, Block O is the official student section of Ohio State athletics, and the best seat in the section is up front and in the center.

Block O softball director Ella Shmarak said sitting in the section’s front rows puts fans in the center of the game action..

“It’s loud, it’s crazy; I can’t hear the person sitting next to me,” Shmarak said. “There’s nothing that beats it.”

Worst view: Section 28B, row 3, seat 28

Not every seat in the Shoe is a winner, including this one that features an obstructed view, preventing fans from seeing all of the action inside Ohio Stadium.

A support pole blocks part of the field, forcing fans to lean one way or another to see on-the-turf action.

The seat is against a wall, preventing fans from moving around to get a better view.

The seat, however, has the benefit of an overhang, protecting fans from inclement weather.

Least comfortable: Section 6C, row 40, seat 1

For anyone afraid of heights, this is not the seat for them.

After climbing 122 stairs to reach section 6C, fans must then walk up an additional 34 rows to reach their seat.

Once there, the seats are between a wall and a railing.

Fans looking to the right see the parking lot off the North Rotunda below them.

Ohio State redcoat Steve Solace said numerous fans complained about the view of the seats during the Sept. 1 home opener victory over Texas.

“There were a couple of people last week that were super afraid of heights,” Solace said. “They were shocked at how much it goes up once you go through the (section exit).”

Solace added that the majority of people who sit in the section are visiting-team fans.

Best premier seats: CLUB 3

As the platinum level of seats, Club 3 is between the 45 yard lines and costs $4,500 per year.

The seats are extra-wide chairs and offer an expanded food menu with a view of the entire field.

Ohio Stadium offers fans an experience in the third-largest college football venue and fifth fifth-largest stadium in the world, but their fulfillment may vary based on where they sit.