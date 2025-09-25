Purdue football has looked rocky through the first four weeks of the season, showing signs it could be merely an average football team, while also struggling to find consistency on both sides of the ball.

The Boilermakers’ roster is filled with new players under first-year Head Coach Barry Odom, who came from UNLV this spring. He led the Rebels to a 19-5 record in his first two seasons.

Purdue brought in 52 players this past winter and spring, one of the highest totals of any FBS program.

The Boilermakers have played a wide range of opponents that make it hard to accurately diagnose them yet. Against Ball State and Southern Illinois, Purdue’s defense looked strong, limiting opponents and forcing six sacks.

Against USC and Notre Dame, the Boilermaker defense struggled to find stops, allowing a combined 87 points in the con- tests and failing to generate quarterback pressure.