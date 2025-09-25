Purdue football has looked rocky through the first four weeks of the season, showing signs it could be merely an average football team, while also struggling to find consistency on both sides of the ball.
The Boilermakers’ roster is filled with new players under first-year Head Coach Barry Odom, who came from UNLV this spring. He led the Rebels to a 19-5 record in his first two seasons.
Purdue brought in 52 players this past winter and spring, one of the highest totals of any FBS program.
The Boilermakers have played a wide range of opponents that make it hard to accurately diagnose them yet. Against Ball State and Southern Illinois, Purdue’s defense looked strong, limiting opponents and forcing six sacks.
Against USC and Notre Dame, the Boilermaker defense struggled to find stops, allowing a combined 87 points in the con- tests and failing to generate quarterback pressure.
Its defense ranks 82nd nationally, allowing more than 370 yards per game and generating only one turnover in the first four weeks of the season. Both are unimpressive numbers that won’t stand up in Big Ten play.
Purdue has lacked defensive symmetry early into the season, but it has lacked an equal opponent to give itself a fair test.
On the offensive side, sophomore quarterback Ryan Browne has looked OK, tossing for more than 1,000 yards and six touchdowns in his first four games of the season.
He struggled turning the ball over, throwing five interceptions, and hasn’t utilized the dual-threat ability that he was known for last year in his three starts as a freshman.
Purdue has weapons on the outside, filled with transfer portal additions from Georgia, Alabama and UNLV. They’ve generated a few big passing plays, but no receiver has made themselves the consensus No. 1 guy on the depth chart.
The most disappointing part of Purdue’s season so far has been the lack of a rushing game.
Expectations were high for senior running back Devin Mockobee after his three strong previous seasons at Purdue. Through four games, he struggled to find consistency on the ground. He rushed for more than 100 yards only once–against Southern Illinois–and Purdue’s rushing attack ranks 119th nationally.
The Boilermakers are in a weird spot, having played such varying opponents.
On a bye this week, their next matchups will show fans what the team led by Odom is truly made of.