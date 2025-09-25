UCLA may be the Big Ten’s favorite football team. The Bruins’ most enticing quality: they are a free win.

2025 has not gone the way fans imagined. After UCLA won four of its final six games last season, most thought that there could be something special about the Head Coach DeShaun Foster era.

Add five-star SEC quarterback, Nico Iamaleava, and Offensive Coordinator, Tino Sun- seri, who took Indiana to its first-ever College Football Playoff, and the expectations in Westwood were the highest they have been in years.

But the Bruins are 0-3 after just three games–their worst start since 2019–with former Head Coach Foster and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, a 2024 Broyles Award nominee, gone. The program now sits at the bottom of the Big Ten with no clear path upwards in sight.

Things are bleak in Westwood, and fans and students alike have little hope for the 2025 season and potentially longer.

The team will likely win no more than three games and will instead shift its focus to who UCLA will choose to replace Foster–and what staff the new head honcho will bring with him.

Simply put, 2025 has become a tryout. The new coaching staff will evaluate who should stay and who should go as the program undergoes a top-to-bottom shakeup.

For now, Big Ten fans should see an offense that boasts reliable offensive weapons in the wide receiver trio of sophomore Kwazi Gilmer, junior Mikey Matthews and redshirt senior Titus Mokiao-Atimalala. The pass catchers have yet to see consistent production, but as redshirt sophomore quarterback Nico Iamaleava settles into the system, play should improve.