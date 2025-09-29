Ohio State women’s volleyball went toe-to-toe with a pair of Big Ten opponents over the weekend, as a test to see where it stands in the conference hierarchy.

The Buckeyes found out they still need some work.

Late game struggles left Ohio State winless against UCLA in five sets and USC in a sweep, as they start conference play 0-2.

“We had the lead and just couldn’t close,” head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg said.

The Buckeyes took the first set against the UCLA Bruins Friday, consistently pacing them in points, before dropping the next two. Ohio State’s resiliency pushed them to a 25-22 win in the fourth set to even the match 2-2, but they lost in the final game despite 23 kills from outside hitter Hannah Jones.

It was Ohio State’s fifth time taking a match to the final set already this season, despite only playing nine so far.

The Bruins were able to rally early in the fifth and take the match.

“It’s nice to be in the matches with these top teams,” Oldenburg said. “Now we just need to find a closer.”.

The Buckeyes were in the driver’s seat Saturday in the first set against No. 17 USC, but faltered late, giving up five straight points after leading 23-20.

A similar fate took place in the second set, losing 25-22. The third saw the Trojans jump out to a 7-1 start, easily putting the team away for the sweep.

USC outside hitter London Wijay recorded 18 kills for the Trojans on Saturday, setting her season high in only three sets.

“We’ve got to be able to slow down left-sides in the Big Ten,” Oldenburg said. That’s going to be a big test for us all season long.

Although the performances did not lead to wins, Ohio State’s offense still had bright spots. Jones, Mia Tuman, and Reese Wuebker strung together strong performances.

The Bruins and Trojans are both in the top half of the conference in opponent hitting percentage, with UCLA at .187 (ninth) and USC at .158 (third). The Buckeyes hit higher than those averages in both matches, and Wuebker was a major contributor, with 23 kills on 72 attacks.

“It was easier because I had a lot of holes in the block and a lot of speed so that we could throw off the defense a little bit,” Wuebker said.

The defense, which Oldenburg had focused on during the week, also showed improvement, averaging 13.75 digs per set.

Defensive specialist Olivia Hasbrook had 28 digs across the two matches, leading the team.

The defensive play helped raise their average per set to 12.68, rising in the conference ranks.

She acknowledged the improvements, but said the group can be even better.

“We’re doing some really good things, getting great blocks, digs, but it can always be better,” Hasbrook said. “That holds true every single day.”

Although the roster has continued to improve, they still need to find their identity in critical moments.

“I think when you’re facing good teams, the execution level needs to be pretty high,” Oldenburg said. “That’s where we’re getting caught up right now. “It’s just late in the game. Are we executing at the right times? And the answer is ‘no’ right now.”

This weekend, the Buckeyes will make their only West Coast trip of the season to take on Washington and Oregon.