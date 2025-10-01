Students at Ohio State will now have a new bus line, also known as Line 30, connecting the university to Upper Arlington, Hilliard and Dublin, expected to launch next fall.

Line 30 is one of the many updates that will be in progress for the Northwestern region of Columbus, which will make way for better travel for schools, shopping centers and healthcare in these areas, per prior Lantern reporting.

“The line 30 is an exciting transportation option that would connect our Outpatient Dublin facility with the Columbus campus and nearby communities,” Dan Hedman, university spokesperson, said in an email.

The line is expected to launch in fall 2026, as the university is “supportive of any connections or improvement in the northwest corridor along Olentangy River Road” and Ohio State continues to work with the Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) on the Bus Rapid Transit, Hedman said.

Line 30 is one of many improvements being made to Columbus.

Funding has been approved for improving sidewalks, trails and 37 more projects throughout the city, with funding totalling around $30 million.

COTA approved this funding on Sept. 24. These projects expand on plans with LinkUS to work with COTA to move forward with Framework 3.0 at Ohio State.

LinkUS is Central Ohio’s comprehensive and development plan, making progress towards making improvements towards faster and more reliable public transportation, safer bike paths and better walking routes, according to LinkUS’ website.

After listening sessions and online surveys of Ohio State, the framework has been in progress since August 2023. This new funding will support 83 projects and over 150 miles of improvements between 2026 and 2031.

“COTA and LinkUS are funding the infrastructure that’s connecting residents to opportunities and one another and transforming transit to meet the needs of our rapidly growing region,” Sean Mentel, the COTA Board of Trustees President, said in a press release.

By 2050, COTA plans to have over 500 miles of improvements of sidewalks, bike and walking trails in the service area, making an improved transportation system beneficial to the public.

LinkUS’ goal is to improve Columbus’ public transportation, said newly-hired Dorina McCombs as COTA’s chief LinkUS program officer.

“LinkUS is about shaping a future where every resident has access to opportunity, mobility and a higher quality of life, and I have seen firsthand how transformative transit modernization can be for communities,” McCombs said in the press release.

To learn more about Framework 3.0, visit the link here.