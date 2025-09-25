P.J. Fleck wanted Minnesota to “be delusional” going into its 2025 season, and he made it clear he has high expectations despite a difficult schedule.

After backing up quarterback Max Brosmer last year, redshirt freshman Drake Lindsay took over the starting role for the 2025-26 season. His lack of experience will be a challenge, but teammates expressed that they are confident in Lindsay’s leadership and ability to adjust.

Lindsay is averaging about 200 yards per game, but the offense has not been explosive.

The Gophers had their bye week before the start of Big Ten play, a good time to reset after their UC Berkeley loss, which resulted in injuries to running backs Darius Taylor (hamstring) and A.J. Turner.

Taylor is the backbone of the Gophers’ run game, and Fleck said his injury is not considered long-term. An exact timeline was not given; the Ohio State game Oct. 4 could be Taylor’s first game back.

The team is young and there is room to grow. Redshirt freshman Fame Ijeboi took over after Turner’s early exit in the Cal game; his 85-yard game revealed the Gophers could have more RB depth than expected.

The bright spot for the Gophers is their defense. Former Minnesota safeties coach Danny Collins was promoted to defensive coordinator in January, and the Gophers’ defense remained consistent with him at the helm.

Minnesota is ranked first overall in total defense, allowing only 177 yards per game.

Defensive back Koi Perich made first-team All-Big Ten in his freshman year and looks to grow upon that success. He recorded five interceptions last season, while also serving as the team’s primary kick and punt returner.

Perich had an uncharacteristically rough game at Cal, but he is expected to bounce back as Big Ten matchups start.

Fleck emphasized working on defensive turnovers more, but said he is happy with the progress his team is making.

Fleck said he believes the Gophers can take the next step with the offense they have, but with the strength of the Big Ten, it will take a lot to move the Gophers out of the middle of the pack – especially with a road-heavy schedule.