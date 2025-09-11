Shock and dismay are among the initial reactions from Ohio State students over the death of Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist who was assassinated Wednesday at Utah Valley University during an outdoor campus event.

Kirk was the co-founder of Turning Point USA, a conservative youth organization. Turning Point aims to engage communities to “restore traditional American values like patriotism, respect for life, liberty, family and fiscal responsibility.”

Kirk was a large supporter of President Donald J. Trump. Kirk has been seen golfing with Trump, traveling with his son, Donald Trump Jr. and visiting the White House regularly while Trump was in office, according to the BBC.

Turning Point released a statement on their website confirming Kirk’s assassination, which happened via gunshot, during their “American Comeback Tour” event. The Lantern has reached out to Ohio State’s chapter of Turning Point and has not received a response in time for publication.

“May he be received into the merciful arms of our loving Savior, who suffered and died for Charlie,” the website states. “We ask that everyone keep his family and loved ones in your prayers. We ask that you please respect their privacy and dignity at this time.”

Students at Ohio State’s campus were hesitant to talk about their opinions on Kirk’s death. For the students who did, a lot felt the same feeling: shock.

“I was shocked,” Brandon Blackburn, a second-year in civil engineering, said. “I mean, I just thought ‘oh my god, they really killed him that brutally on a college campus like that?’”

Blackburn emphasized that this isn’t the first college campus shooting this year, and that he is worried about general gun violence, whether it’s politically related or not. He also said that he is worried about the pattern of school shootings.

“I hope that people stop resorting to violence to get their message across, and instead open up and [use] dialogue,” Blackburn said.

Carson Kittaka, a second-year in integrated social studies, held similar beliefs.

“Personal beliefs aside, it’s really sad to see someone die for speaking what they believe,” Kittaka said.

Kittaka felt that it was an extremely vulnerable situation, given that the event occurred on an open college campus.

“I do hope that this hopefully leads to more gun reform laws. I’d love to see more initiative taken, like especially on college campuses, because it isn’t pretty,” Kittaka said. “I just want to see action [towards gun violence], other than the stereotype of like thoughts and prayers.”

Brandon McKay, a second-year in environmental science, found out about Kirk’s assassination while he was at work and said this display of violence shocked him.

“I hope that whoever did this, I hope they acted alone,” McKay said. “I hope they weren’t part of a group that will then be persecuted because of the actions of one nutjob.”

McKay also said that he hopes that people turn their hearts away from violence.

“I hope party polarization and just the polarization of American politics dies down and we become more of a unified country again,” McKay said.

Nick Wislocki, a fourth-year in computer science and engineering, argued that the assassination is a tragedy because it overshadows everyday Americans.

“I think that the assassination is a tragedy in that it exasperates how we as a culture disproportionately value the lives of our ‘celebrity’ figures in politics to those of everyday Americans,” Wislocki said in an email. “There has been nowhere near the coverage or outrage over the countless school shootings in recent years, nor over the recent political assassinations of Minnesotan lawmakers.”

To further avoid events similar to Kirk’s assassination and children dying in school shootings, Wislocki said the U.S. needs to repeal the Second Amendment, which protects people’s right to keep and bear arms.

Mia Robinson, a third-year in psychology, also emphasized the need for more security to help prevent these events from happening. For college campuses, she said that metal detectors or security around buildings for more protection could be helpful.

McKay agreed, saying that the universities should offer more security for situations where a controversial speaker is visiting campus.

This story will be updated with more statements and a response from Turning Point’s Ohio State chapter.