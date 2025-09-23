















































Elaborate color palettes, a variety of animal prints and culturally-inspired fashion were at the headfront of Saturday’s 16th annual Fashion Week Columbus Finale show — the flagship program of Columbus Fashion Council.

At the Hilton Inn in downtown Columbus, six designers displayed their latest collections throughout the night. The event served as a launchpad to the runway for local fashion designers.

After a pre-show VIP reception featuring an over-the-top collection from sensory designer Lynn Hetherington — which consisted of an outfit solely made of teddy bears, a massive helmet made of hot wheels, a peacock and more — guests funneled their way into the main ballroom where the show would take place.

An introduction by 10TV’s Yolanda Harris and a surprise announcement by Thomas McClure, founder of FWC and the CFC, naming the council’s new executive director — Yiema John, who was crowned Miss Ohio for America Strong in 2023 — kicked off the event.

Subsequently, an entrance to “… Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears from Columbus City Council members Nick Bankston and Lourdes Barraso De Padilla, as well as Erica Crawley, Franklin County Commissioner board president, set the stage for a night of bold and assertive collections.

Up first was a group from The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio, most of whom wore standard, everyday clothing as they danced along the stage. Leading the dancers was a model dressed in all white, arms strapped to large angel wings, preparing guests for the show that was to follow.

Peruvian designer Juan José Saenz-Ferreyros came next with his newest collection inspired by Spanish and Portuguese couture. Models strolled down the runway dressed in bright fabrics — a balanced combination of yellows, black and white patterns, pinks and purples — donning flowers in their hair and a mixture of sheer and flowing textiles.

Ferreyros and his partner, William Bartolini, took a trip to Spain and Portugal in July that ultimately led to the creation of Ferreyros’ collection.

“We actually had to buy two big suitcases to bring back all of the fabric that he purchased,” Bartolini said in an email. “He was really impressed by the culture of Spain — including the bright colors, the use of fringe and ruffles, the pulled back hair with decorative combs and, of course, the energetic guitar music.”

Among the models for Ferreyros’ collection was Bea Foster, the eldest model in the show. Per prior Lantern reporting, Foster has been a model for 50 years, working with Juan for the first time 17 years ago.

After walking in previous shows throughout the week, Foster returned Saturday for the finale.

Foster’s entrance was met with roars of applause, which grew louder as she walked the runway in thick black heels and a black and pink dress adorned with sequins and flowers.

Bartolini said Ferreyos’ collection Saturday consisted of 20 “elegant Spanish inspired gowns.”

Designer Xantha Ward from eastern Columbus was up next, showing off her newest collection of eclectic, partially-reconstructed clothing. The commonalities between her pieces were evident — eccentric and elaborate headpieces, long, golden-wrapped braids and plenty of accessories, specifically necklaces and intricate handbags, were prevalent throughout her collection.

Ward said her collection displays a wide variety of her work throughout the years.

“It showed my range from avant garde to accessories — pieces that I did in Milan, Paris and Rome Fashion Weeks and New York Fashion Week,” Ward said. “So it’s a little bit of everything. Everything that I do was on that stage.”

Though she usually reconstructs denim pieces, Ward said Saturday’s collection had head pieces created from placemats and repurposed jewelry, even manipulating wooden coasters to use in some of the men’s necklaces — a secret she said she’s able to share now that the show has passed.

Ward said she appreciates the work that McClure has put into FWC throughout the years.

“I told him myself that I see him and I appreciate what he’s done,” Ward said. “I wanted to make sure he gets enough recognition for what he does, and I told him I was proud of him.”

As Ward approaches her 58th birthday — making her the oldest designer in the show — she said she’s satisfied with where she’s at in life, stating that “Fashion Week is really just [her] playground.”

“There’s nothing that I want, there’s nothing that I’m trying to get,” Ward said. “I’m happy I’m not trying to reach for anything else. That’s not to say I’m not going to do anything else, but I fed that hunger in me that I wanted to get to — I feel like I have the recognition, I’ve been all over the world. I’ve done what I wanted to do, just to create and have fun with [fashion].”

Ward’s grand opening for her new studio space on E. Broad St. is Saturday, where she said she will offer styling services by appointment only.

Candace Walker, an Ohio State alumna with a degree in Textiles & Clothing, brought her brand, Elaina B, to the stage next. The line incorporated her technical skills and was inspired by her own passions for gardening and architecture.

These influences shone through the bright, funky colors that contrasted with strict lines and silky fabrics. A majority of her pieces were pink hues, though tones of yellows, oranges, teals and greens were included as well.

Tiraj Lucas — another Ohio State alumna, who recently graduated from the Moritz College of Law — of the brand FROM TIRZ switched up the vibe of the night, bringing streetwear and more trendy, casual yet still stylish outfits to the runway. She attributed her design inspiration to her culture as well as religion, citing God as her motivation for the collection’s creation.

Her spirituality was reflected through the recurrence of a large dragon print along the backside of the model’s clothing, as well as sequined outlines of flames and distinct hats for the male models. Most models sported the runway in FROM TIRZ zip-ups, distressed jeans and graphic tees.

Jasmine Burton, a graduate from the Columbus College of Art & Design, was next, returning back to fashion after a three-year hiatus and revamping her brand Alexandria Jay. Burton said in an email she took a break to focus on her personal life, which allowed her to return to the fashion scene with a new perspective and vision.

Burton said her new collection is a reflection of that growth, bouncing off of her past collection that was themed around post-partum depression and consisted of lots of dark shades.

“This new [collection] reflects a more uplifting journey from darkness to light,” Burton said. “It’s all about resilience and renewal, and I’ve infused a lot of different colors and textures to symbolize that journey. I also wanted to show more of an edgy side to show everyone that I am versatile when it comes to fashion.”

To finish out this year’s Fashion Week Columbus, headliner Samantha Black presented her brand, Sammy B, and her latest collection. Black’s career began inside her home, where she would design and produce clothing for fun. She eventually made the transition to dressing some of the most notable celebrities — such as Beyoncé, Keke Palmer, Rihanna and Nicki Minaj — while still working from home.

For the finale show, Black presented a collection inspired by her Jamaican heritage, boasting warm-toned dresses reflecting the country’s flag. Her culture’s influence was strong; red, yellow, green and black fabrics graced the stage. Elaborate designs — one was a pair of red pants that had been converted into a dress — were a common theme throughout her collection, which had around 20 models walking.