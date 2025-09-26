Dylan Fishback entered the transfer portal after three seasons at North Carolina State, looking for a fresh wrestling opportunity.

Instead, the 184-pounder from Aurora, Ohio, found something drawing him to Ohio State: faith and family.

Fishback, a two-time All-American round qualifier, said the Buckeyes were not initially at the top of his list, but a summer visit to Columbus with his fiancée, Caroline, that included lunch with head coach Tom Ryan changed everything.

“The biggest thing for me was the people,” Fishback said.“Coach Ryan was really open about his life and faith, and that was really important to me because I could tell he was authentic.”

Ryan said Fishback’s faith was likely the deciding factor.

“For someone who believes, it is more important than anything else,” Ryan said. “That was something he valued.”

Ohio State offered the community he wanted. Teammates welcomed Caroline and him, repeating a phrase that stuck: “People helping people.” It showed Ohio State was a place where he could grow in wrestling and in faith.

On the mat, Fishback fills a key need for Ohio State at the 184-pound weight class. Ryan said the Buckeyes targeted him as the best wrestler available in the portal and have already seen his leadership qualities.

“He has high character, high work ethic, intensely competitive, and wants to be great,” Ryan said. “He does not need to be a captain to lead. He is already influencing people.”

Fishback said he hopes to bring both spiritual leadership and competitive fire to a team he believes can contend for a national title.

“I do believe God has placed me here for a reason,” Fishback said. “Being able to grow our team in our faith and to become united as one is just as important to me as the wrestling side of it.”

The redshirt junior said being close to family, including a twin sister who plays volleyball at Hiram College, has been an unexpected benefit, along with experiencing the atmosphere of Ohio State athletics.

“Being a Buckeye really does feel like family,” Fishback said. “Everyone has a desired goal and no one gets left behind.”