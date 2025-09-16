

























Fashion Week Columbus 2025 is now in full swing, with Sunday marking the week’s first event — the 16th annual High Fashion Tea Runway Show.

The event took place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday and hosted around 100 guests. Guests were dressed to the nines for the show, which was held at The Joseph in Le Meridien in the Short North.

Brynn Elise, the executive assistant of the Columbus Fashion Council — the nonprofit that runs Fashion Week Columbus — said Sunday’s show was a success.

“I think [the show] went really well,” Elise said. “The fashions were beautiful, everybody seemed happy, the food and the tea was great and the decorations looked beautiful. I think overall, [the show] was very successful.”

Elise said many things happen behind the scenes to make fashion week possible.

“It really seemed smooth, but it’s a lot of work,” Elise said. “It takes so many people — even though you only see a couple faces being featured up there — it takes a village to make an event like this happen. So, it was really cool to see that all come together, and not just people, but all the different organizations who have a shared mission.”

The runway show was accompanied by three courses of tea and hors d’oeuvres for guests, was sponsored primarily by Woodford Reserve, a bourbon whiskey brand, and ZC Tea, a tea house in the Short North.

Specialty Woodford Reserve cocktails were available during the first hour of the event while people arrived and mingled. Three types of tea from ZC Tea were provided to guests in between designers.

As far as the designers go, three had their collections featured in the show. The first to go was Xantha Ward with her brand, Xantha. Her models were decked out in distressed denim with pops of vibrant colors and sharp updo hairstyles.

The next collection featured was from designer Jasmine Burton and her brand, Alexandria Jay. The Alexandria Jay models were in extravagant gowns, most of them vibrantly colored with a lot of lace, beading and other details.

The final designer to display their work was Juan Jose Saenz Ferreyros with his brand, Ferreyros Life. Saenz Ferreyros’ models were dressed in large black and white sun hats, flower detailings and vibrant colors.

Bea Foster, a model for Ferreyros Life and the eldest model in the show, said the designers made the show what it was.

“I’ve been modeling for 50 years and Juan did my first fashion show — the Black Tie Chandelier Gala — and that was 17 years ago,” Foster said. “So I’ve been in the industry for a long time … [The show] was fabulous. It’s just a beautiful thing, the way we’re growing.”

Foster said having the opportunity to model in fashion week in Sunday’s show is something she’s extremely grateful for.

“I can’t even explain it to you,” Foster said. “It’s like a dream come true. It’s something you never get tired of, and it brings tears to your eyes when people remember you, remember your face and remember your name. It just humbles you and it’s so rewarding to be able to give back, definitely.”

Following Sunday’s runway show, FWC will have an event every day through Saturday. The list of the week’s events with details can be found on FWC’s website.

Foster will also be modeling in Saturday’s 16th Annual Finale Runway Show. She said she’s excited to give back to the fashion community.

“I’m modeling next Sunday in the fashion event for the finale and I’m looking forward to that, because it’s always so rewarding and each show brings tears to me,” Foster said. “It’s just such an honor to see the people that come out that love you. It’s a wonderful way to give back and support our community.”

Elise said she’s looking forward to seeing more of the designers’ work, as it’s her first ever fashion week.

“Seeing all the designs — I was blown away today,” Elise said. “I just cannot wait to see more of the fashion and the models too. I mean, just seeing how it all comes together, this is the first fashion week I’ve ever attended … so I think it’s just incredible.”