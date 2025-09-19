Two local designers are stepping into the spotlight as Fashion Week Columbus (FWC) heads into its final days, bringing bold visions and fresh perspectives to Ohio’s largest fashion platform.

Evelyn Smith, founder of the brand E. Denise, and Amber Hall, founder of Amber Nicole Customs, will showcase collections that reflect personal reinvention and cultural pride.

Both will appear in the FWCurve show on Friday before Saturday’s highly anticipated Finale Runway Show.

Fashion Week Columbus, established in 2010 by Thomas McClure, is the flagship program of the Columbus Fashion Council.

Over the years, it has grown into one of the nation’s top regional fashion weeks, serving as a launchpad for designers and small businesses across Ohio, according to Fashion Week Columbus’ website.

This year marks the event’s 16th anniversary, and the energy has been building all week.

“Every show this week has sold out, and each one has brought a unique energy with incredible audience engagement,” said McClure, founder and interim executive director of the Columbus Fashion Council and Fashion Week Columbus.

The grand finale will take place Saturday at The Junto Hotel from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The event will conclude with celebrity designer Sammy B and five national fashion designers, according to the Fashion Week Columbus website.

Guests can expect a red-carpet atmosphere with a VIP reception presented by Woodford Reserve, featuring bourbon tastings and fashion-inspired cocktails, followed by the evening’s runway presentation, Meredith Liepelt, CEO of Rising Star Publicity, said in an email.

The show will highlight a range of emerging designers, including Smith and Hall, as the week closes on a high note.

Smith, a Cleveland native, earned a degree in Marketing from Kent State University and later pursued Fashion Merchandising at Virginia Marti College of Art and Design.

She has hands-on experience in fashion production, including backstage work at runway shows.

For her, Saturday’s finale represents both a debut and a return.

After a year of refining her vision, she said she is ready to reintroduce herself to the fashion world with a 10-piece curve-inclusive collection.

“It represents a new form of opportunity and a chance to reintroduce myself as a designer,” Smith said.

Hall, designer of Amber Nicole Customs, views the runway as more than a stage — it’s a platform.

A Northeast Columbus native, she is taking part in FWC for the second year. Known for her inclusive designs, Hall creates fashion for curvy women as well as men and children.

Last year, she designed a collection inspired by her zodiac sign, Pisces, using different prints and colors. This year, her collection is themed “Everything Black,” focusing on culture, identity, and empowerment.

“I have a voice, and I wanted to use it,” Hall said.

For Smith and Hall, Saturday’s Finale Runway Show is more than a career milestone — it’s a chance to make a statement about who they are and what they stand for.

“The talent and fashions and artistry on display has been nothing short of phenomenal,” McClure said, “We’re looking forward to closing the week on a high note with Saturday’s Finale Runway Show.