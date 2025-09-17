Ohio State’s nonconference schedule is over.

The Buckeyes will enter Big Ten play next week when they visit the University of Washington for the first time since 2007 and their inaugural game in Seattle since the Huskies joined the conference.Ohio State has an idle week to prepare, and head coach Ryan Day, offensive coordinator Brian Hartline and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia reflected on the first three games of a season in which the Buckeyes outscored their non-conference opponents 121-16.

Day: Bye week Schedule

Day said the team will practice Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to prepare for next week’s contest, before taking off Friday and Saturday. They will be back on the field Sunday for a normal game week.

“It’s something that I think is important to make sure we still continually stay on that schedule,” Day said.

Days added the Buckeyes’ bye week will allow the players to recover as they prepare to play four weeks of Big Ten opponents.

“I think it’s going to be good here to get some good work in, but also have some of these days where they get off their feet,” he said.

The Buckeyes will have another bye in between their Oct. 18 road matchup with Wisconsin and a visit from No. 2 Penn State Nov. 1.

Patricia: Defensive Coordinator Reflections

The Buckeyes’ defense has been stout through their nonconference schedule, allowing only 16 points over three games.

“I think the guys have done an unbelievable job of being open-minded, trying to learn maybe a little different and put the packages together,” Patricia said.

Patricia, who coached in the NFL for 20 years and won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, has enjoyed bringing his coaching skills to the college level with the Buckeyes so far.

“I love to see the energy and the excitement that they have around each other,” Patricia said. “They’re great young men, but in that meeting room and on that practice field, they’re as serious as they can be, just trying to be the best players they can be.”

Calling Plays

Patricia said that he prefers being on the sideline because he can directly speak to the players and give them face-to-face feedback during the game.

“I’ve always been on the field calling defense,” he said. “All of the coordinating years that I had, I feel that being down on the field is good from a communication standpoint.”

Hartline: Running the Ball

Wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate have combined for 534 yards and six touchdowns to start the season, while quarterback Julian Sayin has thrown for 779 yards and eight touchdowns.

Hartline said he believes that the Buckeyes need a strong rushing attack to continue generating opportunities for Sayin.

“He’s a first-year starter, so his best friend should be a good run game,” Hartline said. “We have a great O-line that’s doing a really good job of progressing in their own path.”

Hartline said Ohio State’s postseason success last season was in part due to the team’s run game, which had 1,000-yard rushers TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins.

“We got to where we were last year because of the run game; it wasn’t just the pass game,” Hartline said. “Great pass game is complemented by a great run game and vice versa.”

Red Zone Revisited

Against Ohio University, Ohio State made it inside the 20-yard line six times, but only converted for two touchdowns.

Hartline said that although the Buckeyes weren’t as efficient inside the red zone as they would have wanted, the team will grow from the experience.

“There were different opportunities for [Sayin] to see things a little different,” Hartline said. “Different things for us to make plays along the perimeter, but also in protection. veryone has their own little growth opportunity, and [for] myself to put those guys in the right spots to make sure that we can execute at a high level.”