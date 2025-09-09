Ohio State’s backline has become the foundation of a team still searching for its rhythm in the early stages of the 2025 season. Led by senior center back Donovan Williams and sophomore defender Nick McHenry, the Buckeyes have conceded just four goals through four matches, a mark of consistency in a unit filled with new faces.

Despite the defense giving up a pair of goals in a 2-0 loss Friday to No. 11 Akron, McHenry and Williams gained experiences that will likely help them as they soon move into Big Ten play.

The pair, which has played every minute this season, will next showcase their importance to the Buckeyes against Louisville at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

Head coach Brian Maisonneuve said McHenry and Williams are multifaceted players who bring passion to their game.

“Nick is one of our best passers out of the back,” Maisonneuve said. “He can help start our attack and also defend. He’s been great in the box and has had a really good start to the season. Donny just works his tail off. He’s energy. He defends very well one-on-one.”

Their play has been crucial for a team integrating seven new players, including four freshmen, three of whom have seen time on the backline. Williams said the group is still learning each other’s tendencies.

“I think forming identity is huge for us,” Williams said. “This is a very new back line, a lot of new pieces. Our goal has to be not to let any goals in. If we can keep a zero on the board, at the very minimum, we give ourselves a chance.”

McHenry, who was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after Ohio State’s shutout against Oakland Aug. 28 and a win over Temple Aug. 31, echoed the importance of unity amongst the team.

“It’s about sticking together,” McHenry said. “Being with your teammates, talking to each other, solving problems on the field. That’s what we need right now.”

Ohio State’s defensive third has arguably been its strongest area, allowing just 32 shots across four games.

Through four matches, the Buckeyes have allowed 11 shots on goal compared to the 23 they have generated on offense. This disparity applies to set pieces, too, with Ohio State earning 25 corner kicks compared to their opponents’ 15.

Williams and McHenry have been central to that effort, with McHenry contributing a goal against Temple.

As Ohio State prepares to host Louisville, the backline will be called on again to set the tone. The Cardinals bring a dynamic attack, ranking tied for 13th in goals scored, outscoring opponents 12-0 in their first four matches.

After conceding their most goals so far against Akron, the Buckeyes’ backline leaders will need to stay organized and composed to beat the Cardinals.

Maisonneuve said he’s confident in the group’s ability to respond.

“We’ve got to be better in our defensive third,” he said. “But [McHenry and Williams] have been playing well and will continue.”

Demian Returns

The Buckeyes are also working redshirt junior Nathan Demian back into the defensive rotation after his recovery from a gunshot wound suffered in a drive-by shooting in December 2024.

Demian was an influential piece to the 2024 Buckeyes, starting 12 of the 14 matches. He saw his first minutes this year against Akron.