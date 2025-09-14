Trombones in Ohio State's marching band warm up before the game against Ohio University Saturday. Credit: Sandra Fu | Managing Photo Editor
Fans line up outside of Ohio Stadium in anticipation for the Ohio State football team. Credit: Sandra Fu | Managing Photo Editor
Members of the Ohio State marching band greet members of the Marching 110 at Skull Session before t the game against Ohio University Saturday. Credit: Sandra Fu | Managing Photo Editor
Ohio State marching band graduate assistant Uiliami Fihaki greets the band during Skull Session before the game against Ohio University Saturday. Credit: Sandra Fu | Managing Photo Editor
Three children cling onto the fence waiting for the Ohio State football team to walk by before the game against Ohio University Saturday. Credit: Sandra Fu | Managing Photo Editor
Ohio State captain and senior linebacker Sonny Styles greets fans before the game against Ohio University Saturday. Credit: Sandra Fu | Managing Photo Editor
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day prepares to lead the team onto the field before the game against Ohio University Saturday. Credit: Liam Ahern | Sports Photo Editor
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day leads the team onto the field at Ohio Stadium before the game against Ohio University Saturday. Credit: Sandra Fu | Managing Photo Editor
The Ohio State football team runs onto the field before the game against Ohio University Saturday. The No. 1 Buckeyes defeated the Bobcats 37-9. Credit: Sandra Fu | Managing Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) catches a ball from quarter Julian Sayin on the first drive of the game against Ohio University Saturday. The No. 1 Buckeyes defeated the Bobcats 37-9. Credit: Sandra Fu | Managing Photo Editor
Ohio State senior defensive lineman Beau Atkinson (14) celebrates after a play during the game against Ohio University Saturday. The No. 1 Buckeyes defeated the Bobcats 37-9. Credit: Liam Ahern | Sports Photo Editor
A member of the Ohio State marching band wears a crocodile on their head during the game against Ohio University Saturday. The No. 1 Buckeyes defeated the Bobcats 37-9. Credit: Faith Schneider | Arts & Life Photo Editor
Ohio State junior tight end Max Klare (86) sprints past an opponent during the game against Ohio University Saturday. The No. 1 Buckeyes defeated the Bobcats 37-9. Credit: Sandra Fu | Managing Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) rushes the ball during the game against Ohio University Saturday. The No. 1 Buckeyes defeated the Bobcats 37-9. Credit: Liam Ahern | Sports Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman running back Bo Jackson (25) is taken down by the endzone during the game against Ohio University Saturday. The No. 1 Buckeyes defeated the Bobcats 37-9. Credit: Sandra Fu | Managing Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the game against Ohio University Saturday. The No. 1 Buckeyes defeated the Bobcats 37-9. Credit: Liam Ahern | Sports Photo Editor
A Bobcats fan dances in the stands at the Ohio State game against Ohio University Saturday. The No. 1 Buckeyes defeated the Bobcats 37-9. Credit: Faith Schneider | Arts & Life Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore safety Jayden McClain walks after after a tackle during the game against Ohio University Saturday. The No. 1 Buckeyes defeated the Bobcats 37-9. Credit: Liam Ahern | Sports Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) scores a touchdown during the game against Ohio University Saturday. The No. 1 Buckeyes defeated the Bobcats 37-9. Credit: Sandra Fu | Managing Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates with freshman running back James Peoples (20) during the game against Ohio University Saturday. The No. 1 Buckeyes defeated the Bobcats 37-9. Credit: Liam Ahern | Sports Photo Editor
Brutus the Buckeye and Rufus compete in a race during the Ohio Stategame against Ohio University Saturday. The No. 1 Buckeyes defeated the Bobcats 37-9. Credit: Liam Ahern | Sports Photo Editor
Ohio State junior wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) scores a touchdown during the game against Ohio University Saturday. The No. 1 Buckeyes defeated the Bobcats 37-9. Credit: Liam Ahern | Sports Photo Editor
Ohio State junior wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) scores a touchdown during the game against Ohio University Saturday. The No. 1 Buckeyes defeated the Bobcats 37-9. Credit: Sandra Fu | Managing Photo Editor
Ohio State junior wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates his touchdown during the game against Ohio University Saturday. The No. 1 Buckeyes defeated the Bobcats 37-9. Credit: Sandra Fu | Managing Photo Editor
Ohio State junior tight end Max Klare (86) celebrates with junior wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) during the game against Ohio University Saturday. The No. 1 Buckeyes defeated the Bobcats 37-9. Credit: Sandra Fu | Managing Photo Editor
Fans cheer in the stands at Ohio State versus Ohio football game Saturday. Credit: Faith Schneider | Arts & Life Photo Editor
Ohio State junior cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. (7) tackles Ohio junior wide receiver Chase Hendricks (7) during the game against Ohio University Saturday. The No. 1 Buckeyes defeated the Bobcats 37-9. Credit: Sandra Fu | Managing Photo Editor
Ohio senior quarterback Parker Navarro (13) is sacked during the game against Ohio State Saturday. The No. 1 Buckeyes defeated the Bobcats 37-9. Credit: Sandra Fu | Managing Photo Editor