Each year, local artist Lauren Ashleigh Benjamin transforms a blank canvas into a vibrant mural in just two days — surrounded by community members and artists from across the city.

The Franklinton Arts District will host its annual festival, Scrawl, for the 19th year this weekend. According to the district’s website, the festival will take place in the nearby parking lots of the 400 West Rich art studios and will run from Saturday, noon to 8 p.m., and continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It will feature live mural artwork, food vendors, and music performances. Of 150 applicants, 50 artists are chosen to participate in the live mural creation, said Travis Hoewischer, executive director of the Franklinton Arts District, making the process competitive.

A jury of three local artists decides who the participants will be. All artists begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and must complete their work by 6 p.m. Sunday, Hoewischer said.

Benjamin said she doesn’t feel like the festival is competitive, but rather an opportunity to connect with other local artists. She has been painting live for the past 10 years and has been involved with the Franklinton Arts District for the past seven, she said.

“I’m just obsessed with my community,” Benjamin said. “I love these artists so much. It’s through things like Scrawl where we get to connect, kind of network and then learn.”

Hoewischer said that it is up to the artist to decide what they would like to express in their mural. The artists only have one requirement: their murals must remain family-friendly, he said.

Benjamin said she usually focuses on topics that are pertinent to her life at the time, such as emotions she’s feeling or recent conversations with community members. She usually does not plan her murals, and sometimes will let the interactions and conversations she has at the festival influence her work, she said.

“I’m wanting to connect with my audience,” Benjamin said. “They know that it’s kind of a collective thing, not just my experience.”

According to the district’s website, it is the longest-running festival in Columbus. This year, the festival is launching a new award called the “Scrawl of Fame,” which will honor a community member who has been an integral part of the festival.

Other awards include the Community Choice Award and Artist’s Choice Award, said Hoewischer.

“This is our signature event,” Hoewischer said. “We don’t change much about it because it’s kind of sacred to us.”

One thing that has changed is the innovation of the artists, Benjamin said. Each year, artists use different mediums and textures in their artwork, such as 3-D models, carvings and other materials, she said.

“One of my favorite things to do is just walk around when I am waiting for something to dry and just see other people’s visions,” she said. “This is what it’s about, just appreciate other people’s art.”

The festival also serves as one of the district’s fundraisers. The best pieces from the festival are auctioned off at the Art for Franklinton event, Hoewischer said.

The festival organizers also provide art resources at the festival for artists, Benjamin said. Though she prefers to bring her own supplies, she appreciates the gesture, especially for emerging young artists, she said.

“Introducing people to another arts district is super exciting, and introducing them to the depth of my work has been cool as well,” Benjamin said. “You’re learning about a new area and you’re learning about a new local artist.”

Hoewischer said he urges students to visit the growing arts district.

“It’s a good chance for you to explore outside of campus and find a lot of young energy and a lot of diverse people contributing to culture in Columbus,” Hoewischer said.

More information about Scrawl 19 can be found on Franklinton Arts District’s website.