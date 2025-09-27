Ohio State students can kick off Homecoming Week with free food, live music and more at OUAB’s Homecoming Fest Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

OUAB has expanded upon its annual celebration, moving from the traditional Siebert Lawn to the South Oval with plans to accommodate more students and activities.

This Homecoming fest is aiming to bring excitement, engage students and give students a chance to relax with a welcoming atmosphere.

The event will span from the Union Plaza to the section of the South Oval next to Hale Hall, creating a larger area for celebration.

To ensure that students can safely move between the Union Plaza and the South Oval, College Road will be temporarily closed from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to Nathan Snizik, the director of special events for OUAB.

The entire celebration comes with no personal cost.

“Everything at the event is free for current OSU students at the Columbus campus through the Student Activity Fee,” Snizik said.

Snizik said the overall goal of the event was to give students a chance to socialize during a busy time of the school year.

“We hope to bring students together to celebrate homecoming week and Ohio State,” Snizik said. “We wanted to give students the chance to relax and meet some of their peers during this busy time of the year.”

This year’s fest is different thanks to several key additions, including live music for attendees to enjoy and a list of new food trucks and sweet treats.

Food trucks in attendance will include Pitabilities, Paddy Wagon and Dos Hermanos. Some sweeter options that will be available for students include a cotton candy machine, a snow cone machine and mini melts.

The organization has also explored a range of accessibility options to ensure all attendees are able to attend.

To ensure accessibility, Snizik said there will be plenty of places for students to sit, as the Fest is providing tables and Adirondack chairs scattered throughout the South Oval in addition to the permanent seating around the Union Plaza.

Snizik said organizers are hoping to draw a large crowd for the event, with the expectation of at least 1,000 students attending the fest.

“The biggest challenge in organizing this year’s Homecoming Fest has been scaling the event to match the incredible growth we have seen over the past few years,” Snizik said. “We have outgrown Siebert Lawn as our primary venue and that has meant rethinking the entire layout and logistics from the activity vendors to the food offerings.”

The Homecoming fest will also have an assortment of games, such as three large inflatables, Connect 4 and other games including a field goal kick and QB Blitz. The event will also host a caricature artist and an airbrush t-shirt station, Snizik said.

Students looking for souvenirs are also in luck as OUAB will have many prizes and merchandise for attendees, according to Snizik. A photo booth will also be there with a special OUAB backdrop.

Snizik also said students planning to attend the fest should remember to check in.

“Make sure to check in at the OUAB table,” Snizik said. “We will have plenty of Homecoming swag and free food for everyone with a valid BuckID.”

While this event will only be open to current students, community members can find updated events on OUAB’s Instagram page.