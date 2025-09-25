No. 23 Illinois got off to a 3-0 start, outscoring its opponents 135-22. Senior quarterback Luke Altmyer and the offense looked as strong as ever.

Then came its Big Ten opener against No. 11 Indiana.

The Illini left that game reeling, suffering a 63-10 walloping at the hands of the Hoosiers. The loss all but ended talks of playoff contention and cast doubts on the team’s chances against the tough competition in the upcoming weeks. Illinois will tangle on the road with Washington, No. 21 USC and No. 1 Ohio State, all over the next five weeks.

Illinois will learn a lot about itself during that stretch, especially against last year’s national champions. An Illini win seems out of the question at this point, but the team should be capable of keeping things close if they can clean up some key areas.

Keeping Altmyer up

For all the talent in his right arm, Altmyer has already been sacked 16 times this season, second most in the FBS.

The veteran offensive line hasn’t played up to standard this year, but that isn’t the sole reason that Altmyer has struggled to stay on his feet. Against Indiana, the veteran quarterback stepped into pressure a few times, leading to easy sacks.

When he stays up, Altmyer has played well this season. The senior has thrown for nine touchdowns and 855 yards this year, all without an interception. If he and the offensive line can avoid sacks moving forward, the Illini offense should be able to put up points.

Establishing the run game

Illinois managed just two rushing yards against Indiana. The ground game couldn’t put anything together against the Hoosier defense, but the Illini’s top three running backs have all shown they are capable of strong performances.

Junior Aidan Laughery ran for 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the season-opener against Western Illinois. Laughery looked to be Illinois’ best option at running back but was injured in the team’s win over Duke and missed Western Michigan and Indiana.

In his absence, junior Kaden Feagin and sophomore Ca’Lil Valentine stepped up. Feagin notched a 100- yard game against the Broncos, while both he and Valentine found the endzone without Laughery.

Secondary health

The Illini entered Hoosier territory with a weakened secondary. Senior Xavier Scott and junior Jaheim Clark were both ruled out, with Scott projected to miss a majority of the season.

During the clobbering at Indiana, Illinois lost most of its defensive backs. Senior Miles Scott was ejected after a targeting penalty, while junior Kaleb Patterson, junior Matthew Bailey, senior Torrie Cox Jr. and junior Mac Resetich all left with injuries. Most are expected back this week against USC.

If the group can remain healthy, their presence alone should keep games closer this season.