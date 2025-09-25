After nine years at Ohio State, the university appointed John M. Horack to become its new vice president for research on Sept. 24, according to a press release.

Horack replaces former vice president of research, Peter Mohler, after he left Ohio State to become University of Alabama’s President in June, per prior Lantern reporting.

With over 30 years of experience in the spaceflight industry, Horack begins his new role leading the Enterprise for Research, Innovation and Knowledge (ERIK) on Oct. 1. He will report directly to Executive Vice President and Provost Ravi V. Bellamkonda.

“John is a preeminent scholar, collaborator and visionary leader who shares our aspirations for research excellence at Ohio State,” Bellamkonda said in the press release. “With deep experience in academia, industry and the public sector, he will be instrumental in helping us achieve our ambitious research goals and solidify Ohio State’s position as a national leader in life-changing and life-saving research.”

Horack joined Ohio State in 2016 and currently serves as the inaugural Neil Armstrong Chair in Aerospace Policy.

He currently holds joint, tenured, full-professor appointments between the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering in the College of Engineering, and the John Glenn College of Public Affairs. Horack also serves as the Senior Associate Dean of Engineering at the University, according to his university biography.

Horack’s appointment directly aligns with the university’s “Education for Citizenship 2035” strategic plan, which aims to grow Ohio State’s research enterprise to $2 billion within the next ten years, according to prior Lantern reporting.

“I am honored to step into this role at Ohio State, as research is the first link in the value chain of prosperity,” Horack said in the press release. “With such a talented and visionary team of faculty, staff and students, we will push new boundaries, foster new collaborations and turn discovery into impact in accordance with our land-grant mission.”

Horack’s new role will “focus on strengthening strategic partnerships, fostering a vibrant ecosystem for commercialization and promoting a collaborative research culture across the university,” according to the press release.

Horack received his doctorate and master’s degree in astrophysics from the University of Alabama, and a bachelor’s degree in physics and astronomy from Northwestern University, according to his John Glenn College of Public Affairs biography.

Since then, Horack spent nearly two decades at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC) in Huntsville, Alabama, in roles such as senior executive service, manager of the Science and Missions Systems Offices and assistant director of the Space Transportation Programs and Projects Office, according to his university biography.

While at the MSFC, he received the NASA Exceptional Achievement Medal, which is given to a NASA employee who must make substantial and significant improvements in operations, efficiency, service, financial savings, science or technology which directly contribute to the mission of NASA, according to NASA’s website.

Horack also served three years as vice president for research at the University of Alabama and served four years as vice president of space systems at Teledyne Brown Engineering Space Systems group in Huntsville, Alabama, with responsibility for overseeing all government and commercial Space programs.