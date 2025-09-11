Dara Studio and Genie Babie, two locally-owned fashion businesses, will host a pop-up shop in their studio space — located at 400 W. Rich St. — Friday, as part of the monthly Franklinton Friday series.

Hyde Ebright is the founder and designer of Dara Studio, a runway brand that focuses on designing, and primarily upcycling, one-of-a-kind genderless pieces. Sania Mohamed owns Genie Babie, a vintage shop that sells thrifted, feminine ‘90s and 2000s-style clothing.

Ebright and Mohamed share studio 117 where the event will take place, at 400 West Rich Studios, an art gallery that serves as a warehouse and workspace for residing artists. Ebright uses the space to store his sewing supplies and design his products, while Mohamed hosts private styling appointments for clients.

Both brands will be selling their most recent collections at the event. Mohamed said the studio will have a dressing room where shoppers are able to try on pieces and get a feel for them, as opposed to most pop-up markets.

Ebright said he will feature his most recent runway collection.

“I’ve done a lot of fashion shows — four or five now. The work from this collection — I’m gonna have it on display, but I’m also gonna have new pieces,” Ebright said. “I do a lot of one-of-one stuff. So what’s there, that is the only thing of that.”

Dara Studio’s brand identity is inspired by Ebright’s Cambodian heritage.

“It’s just about celebrating prints and patterns, and the [things] that are motifs from Cambodian culture,” Ebright said. “Its all about celebrating community … I’m sharing something about me, but I want to share it with people.”

Genie Babie will be holding an “end of summer” sale, offering 10 percent off of all available items, Mohamed said.

“I’m [also] doing a $10 rack, and then a $5 bin, which I always have,” Mohamed said. “It’s always good to have something for every budget.”

Mohamed said Genie Babie’s vision was heavily influenced by the media she watched growing up.

“My brand identity comes from growing up and seeing Bratz dolls,” Mohamed said. “I’m South Asian, so I felt like growing up, I didn’t see a lot of people on TV that were fashion icons, or just in the media, that were women of color … [Bratz dolls] have such a strong way to express themselves and their art through clothing, [and] I really wanted to have that vibe incorporated into my brand.”

Mohamed said she also incorporates her cultural identity into Genie Babie’s branding, with Ebright supporting her along the way.

“When [Ebright] rebranded my logo … he did something really cool to my sign that I have at markets, and made a pattern in the background that was Islamic,” Mohamed said. “When I started in 2021, [the vintage scene in Columbus] was very white male dominated. There was just, at that time, not a lot of women or feminine vendors. Now, things have changed, but I’m still the only South Asian vintage clothing person in Columbus.”

Both brands are size-inclusive and their pieces are intended to cater to everybody, Mohamed said.

Mohamed said Ebright has also helped her to recognize the true artistic nature of her work.

“One thing that [Ebright] has really taught me is that curating — what I do — is still an art form. Every piece that I pick out, everything that I sell is hand picked,” Mohamed said. “I take a lot of time each week to curate each piece and have a collection … I just think that makes it more special.”

For those attending the event, Ebright said making their shoppers’ experience a positive one is always his first priority.

“It’s always going to be a shopping experience … But seeing a whole runway collection on a rack and being able to have that talk with me and being able to view it — I think it’s a really cool experience,” Ebright said.

Mohamed agreed.

“I think people can appreciate how everything that’s put out is with intent,” Mohamed said. “We just hope to find its owner that can appreciate it and appreciate the value and the time that it took, whether it was to make it or put it out in sellable condition.”

Franklinton Friday is a series that takes place on the second Friday of every month at 400 West Rich Studios. The artists residing in the studios can choose to open their doors to the public to participate. This upcoming event will be Ebright and Mohamed’s third month participating.

More information for the event can be found on Dara Studio’s or Genie Babie’s respective Instagram pages.