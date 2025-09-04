Rambling House Music Bar — a local bar and live music venue located at 310 E. Hudson St. — announced Tuesday it will officially close Oct. 1 after more than a decade of hosting up-and-coming musicians.

The closure was announced in an Instagram post by the venue.

“Community isn’t a building. It’s the people that make it,” the post says. “For 11+ years, Rambling House Music Bar has been a gathering place for some of those amazing individuals, indescribably talented artists and the most magical memories possible.”

According to the post, all shows through Oct. 1 will take place as scheduled. Any artists set to perform after that date will be contacted by the venue’s booking team and all tickets for those shows will be refunded.

The venue’s team encourages others to show up and make their last month of operation special.

“Help us close this chapter the right way by coming out to show love to your favorite faces behind the bar, at the door and in the sound booth,” the post says. “And bring your support for the amazing artists who will be on the Rambling House stage being a part of what we do best for a little while longer.”

Any artists set to perform after that date will be contacted by the venue’s booking team and all tickets for those shows will be refunded.

The post says the music bar’s closure will not impact Rambling House Soda. The venue is actively seeking out buyers to reopen the venue.

No reason was given for the bar’s closure.