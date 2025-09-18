Rambler Columbus, one of the newest luxury student apartment complexes near Ohio State, is nearly sold out for its first year of operation, reflecting the continued demand for high-end student housing around campus.

The 379-unit, 889-bed building is 95-percent pre-leased for the 2025-26 school year, according to Jonathan Reyes, president of student housing at LV Collective, the construction firm that built the apartment.

Ohio State has about 60,000 students enrolled, with 21,000 on- and off-campus beds available. This means 40,000 students are looking for alternative housing, Reyes said in an email.

“Rambler Columbus responds to this need and delivers an amenity-rich, ideally located property designed with OSU students in mind,” Reyes said.

Rambler is the latest addition to luxury complexes near campus, and similar apartments use different marketing strategies to attract residents. StateHouse Columbus, which has five locations and is another high-end student option, offers discounts and incentives to compete in the ambitious off-campus housing market.

“For any of our four bedrooms available here at [StateHouse] Highline, you can choose any four bedroom for $799 a month,” said Connor Ames, area leasing and marketing team lead for Statehouse. “In addition to that, you’re able to get a $1,500 gift card, and we’re going to waive your signing fees and security deposit.”

Alternatively, Reyes said that Rambler’s approach is less about price and more on providing a lifestyle centered on wellness and community. The apartment features a yoga studio, fitness center and rooftop pool. For more student-oriented spaces, the building also has private study rooms, workspaces and a coffee shop in the lobby.

“At Rambler Columbus, every space is designed to support students’ full well-being — mind, body, and community,” Reyes said.

Reyes said these offerings reflect what students and families now expect from housing.

“For many students, proximity to campus, safety, reliable amenities, and spaces that support academics and well-being aren’t luxuries — they’re necessities,” Reyes said.

Those amenities and safety measures were a deciding factor for students like Finely Foster, a third-year in psychology.

“My overall experience living in Rambler has been amazing,” Foster said in an email. “The apartment itself has the coolest amenities, and the atmosphere is unmatched. I also feel so safe here because of the advanced security measures Rambler takes to prioritize student safety and well-being.”

Off-campus student housing in the Columbus area averages around $800 per bedroom, not including utilities, according to Zillow listings of nearby houses. This means that complexes like Statehouse Highline are in line with typical student budgets. By comparison, luxury complexes such as The Rambler, with its wellness-focused amenities and premium design, likely offer higher rents.

Ames highlighted the developmental role student housing plays while they are in college.

“Having your own apartment helps you grow as a person and individual,” Ames said. “You learn how to take care of yourself, cook for yourself. It makes you be responsible and held liable for being an adult.”

Both Rambler and Statehouse frame housing as central to what it means to be in college, though they approach it differently.

“College is part of the experience,” Ames said. “Not just going to school and getting a new career but also figuring out yourself.”

Reyes echoed that sentiment, describing Rambler as “both essential and aspirational.” He said the goal is to give students a supportive environment where they can thrive academically, socially and personally.

Foster, who has already resigned her lease for next year, said that’s precisely why she’s staying.

“The security, the atmosphere, the decoration, the amenities, the numerous homey spaces, and the people, make the Rambler the place for me.”