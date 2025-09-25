For this year’s Big Ten Preview Edition, we turned to the people who best know the teams Ohio State will face this year–student journalists covering them day in and day out.
We’re proud to have collaborated with these amazing reporters to bring together voices from across the Big Ten.
This project was a reminder that our football teams are competitors on the field, but we are all connected through the collegiate experience.
A heartfelt thank you goes to all the writers who contributed. Wishing everyone a safe and successful season.
Our contributors:
Washington: The Daily
Jared Tucker, sports editor
Minnesota: The Minnesota Daily
Megan Davis, sports editor
Illinois: The Daily Illini
Brendan Gallian, sports editor
Penn State: The Daily Collegian
Lyle Alenstein, football reporter
Purdue: The Exponent
Gabe Fryling, staff reporter
UCLA: Daily Bruin
Connor Dullinger, sports editor
Rutgers: The Daily Targum
Nicholas Hart, sports editor
Michigan: The Michigan Daily
Sam Gibson, senior sports editor