For this year’s Big Ten Preview Edition, we turned to the people who best know the teams Ohio State will face this year–student journalists covering them day in and day out.

We’re proud to have collaborated with these amazing reporters to bring together voices from across the Big Ten.

This project was a reminder that our football teams are competitors on the field, but we are all connected through the collegiate experience.

A heartfelt thank you goes to all the writers who contributed. Wishing everyone a safe and successful season.

Our contributors:

Washington: The Daily

Jared Tucker, sports editor

Minnesota: The Minnesota Daily

Megan Davis, sports editor

Illinois: The Daily Illini

Brendan Gallian, sports editor

Penn State: The Daily Collegian

Lyle Alenstein, football reporter

Purdue: The Exponent

Gabe Fryling, staff reporter

UCLA: Daily Bruin

Connor Dullinger, sports editor

Rutgers: The Daily Targum

Nicholas Hart, sports editor

Michigan: The Michigan Daily

Sam Gibson, senior sports editor