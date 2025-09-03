Historically founded Black fraternities and sororities gathered together Friday in the South Oval to deliver performances rooted in tradition and culture.

The National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) Yard Show featured seven of the nine Black Greek life organizations meant to bring the community together and show what the groups can do, said Jeremiah Ratcliff, president of the NPHC and member of Omega Psi Phi.

Each fraternity and sorority had the chance to make the stage their own, adding themes and twists on how they wanted to present their chapter and its history.

Ratcliff said the council’s job is to help support their community, as well as other frats and sororities, through service and hosting events.

In addition to choreographed dances with music to motivate the crowd, the sororities and fraternities performed a synchronized traditional African routine combining stepping with chanting to share their organization’s history, Raftcliff said.

“I feel like [the NPHC Yard Show] just shows the uniqueness of the council and kind of how special our tradition is,” Raftcliff said. “I think it also honors those who come before us, because these are steps that have been passed down and down. NPHC was kind of found in a time when representation wasn’t as equal, and for us to be to serve the traditions they stated back then, kind of pays homage.”

Some of the chants from the NPHC Yard show included Alpha Phi Alpha’s, “Brrr, it’s cold in here there must be some alphas in the atmosphere,” and Alpha Kappa Alpha’s, “It’s been brought to my attention that some of them don’t know who we are.”

Most of the chapters decided to follow a central theme for their performance, wearing matching clothing and executing themed dance moves and chants. Kappa Alpha Psi performed in western-themed attire, transforming the stage on the South Oval into a scene from a wild west movie.

Joshua Brown, NPHC director of special events and programming and president of Alpha Phi Alpha, helped plan this event. He worked on the planning throughout the summer, communicating with organizations and Ohio Outdoor Spaces regarding the stage setup and outsourcing their DJ and host for the event.

“Early stages consisted of communication with each organization to ensure all could participate and show off their chapter in the best light possible,” Brown said in an email. “It was great to see the process of everyone’s goals and vision for their performances fulfilled.”

Brown also performed with his fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha, where he experienced his second, and last Yard Show performance.

“I had so much fun actually being on stage, there were times where I even lost character in the moment just to hype the crowd up,” Brown said in an email. “My brothers have been putting in so much effort up until the event so it was refreshing to see everyone enjoying themselves. It’s bittersweet that I won’t have another, but I’m happy to be able to have this as a last experience.”

Ratcliff also said that he feels like a lot of the sorority and fraternity’s founders would have loved to be given the opportunity to express and invite people to see different cultures, which is exactly what the NPHC Yard show is designed to do. Not only is it important to represent the organizations, it’s also a great way to offer people these outlets and different ventures, especially those who have never heard of them before, he said.

Brown said he hopes students walk away with an interest in learning more about the NPHC with the satisfaction of knowing there are groups on campus to “support their development and active presence on campus.”

“I still remember the Yard Show my freshman year at the Browning Amphitheater,” Brown said in an email. “I was in awe with being introduced to not only Divine Nine organizations but seeing just how much the organizations reach on campus. Memories from them still run on my mind and I hope the event resonates with freshmen the same way today.”