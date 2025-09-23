Outside of the Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering and Chemistry Building and Fontana Laboratories, students have new seating areas as well as a bike rack to use.

This is part of the second phase of upgrading the Biomedical and Materials Engineering Complex (BMEC), according to a press release.

The new covered bike rack and outdoor furniture was added as an attempt to refresh the previously open space, Dan Hedman, university spokesperson, said in an email.

This is one of the many locations on campus that are experiencing small upgrades around campus. According to a press release earlier this year, Aaron Rumbaugh, a university landscape architect, and his team is trying to give students more variety of furniture on campus, giving students more space for open interaction.

The spot near Fontana Lab has bar style seating, which is different from the normal picnic tables skewed across campus. Rumbaugh’s team has also worked to install hammock posts and rocking chairs across campus, expanding the versatility of seating which creates a more interactive and welcoming environment, according to the press release.

“Planning, Architecture and Real Estate (PARE) wanted to make the space more inviting and accessible, providing places for students to study, collaborate and relax,” Hedman said.

Rumbaugh acknowledged the significance of the renovated area.

“This is an important location in the engineering complex and had potential to be an impactful outdoor space,” Rumbaugh said in an email.

Hedman said that the university is working towards adding more “flexible types of furniture throughout campus.”

Students have expressed positive feelings about the changes, emphasizing that the locations of the new furniture is convenient

Foday Minah, a fifth-year in material science, finds the bike rack conveniently located near most of his classes in Fontana Lab.

Since the bike rack is covered, Minah said he likes not having to worry about his bike seat being wet after class.

“There’s been a lot of times when it’s raining and I don’t want to ride my bike, so I put it here if it’s raining in the morning,” Minah said.

Jack Dullea, a second-year in history and public policy, said the new furniture is in a convenient location and makes it easier to spend time outside between classes.

“You can quickly get to the dining hall, you can go to the library,” Dullea said. “A lot of my classes are around here, so I think it’s a good spot.”

The funding for this plaza was in part of the BMEC Phase 2 project, Hedman said. The covered bike rack was also funded through a partnership with the Sustainability Institute and Transportation and Traffic Management.

To learn more about the complex, visit the university’s website linked here.