Ohio State remains in the same position amongst public and national universities according to the most recent U.S. News & World Report rankings.

Released Tuesday, Ohio State ranks 15th among public universities and 41st among all U.S. schools according to the report. These are the same positions as the 2025 rankings.

“This ranking confirms what we know about our university — that Ohio State’s focus on academic excellence, investment in eminent faculty, and commitment to affordability and accessibility for every student puts us in the top tier of American public higher education,” Ohio State President Walter “Ted” Carter Jr. said in a press release.

Individual academic program rankings were also announced, highlighting Ohio State’s College of Nursing, the Fisher College of Business and the College of Engineering.

Announced in a press release, the College of Nursing’s Bachelor in Science in Nursing program was ranked first among public universities and tied for fourth nationally with the University of North Carolina — Chapel Hill, trailing behind Duke University, Emory University and the University of Pennsylvania.

Ohio State College of Nursing has now been placed fourth overall the past three years. The ranking was chosen based on feedback gathered from deans and senior faculty across the country about their academic quality to compare programs from 686 institutions, according to Ohio State Nursing’s website.

“[Our students, faculty, staff, alumni and partners] are the drivers of our impact and success, and I am grateful for the opportunity to lead a college where this level of passion and purpose is on display,” Karen Rose, dean and professor at the College of Nursing, said in the press release.

Carter recently announced Ohio State’s new strategic plan, in which he said the university will double enrollment within the College of Nursing with graduates increasing from 176 to 320, per prior Lantern reporting.

The Fisher College of Business undergraduate business program was ranked sixth among public universities and 12th nationally. The college’s supply chain management and logistics program ranks fourth among public universities and fifth nationally. The production operations management program ranks ninth among public universities and 12th among all U.S. schools.

In addition, the undergraduate engineering degree program in the College of Engineering was ranked 15th among public universities and 28th in the nation.

In its hopes of continuing to attract veterans to the university, according to the new strategic plan, Ohio State remains among the top universities for commitment to military-connected students. Maintaining its position from the 2025 rankings, the university ranks 15th among public institutions and 22nd nationally.

Ohio State’s new university strategic plan covers additional topics such as expanded scholarships, attracting and retaining distinguished faculty, making target investments in six colleges, the AI Fluency initiative, expanding enrollment in The College of Veterinary Medicine in addition to the College of Nursing, opening a Career Services Center of Excellence, expanding access to Ohioans and maintaining athletic strengths, per prior lantern reporting.