The south stands got the Helmet Stripe theme right.

The rest of the crowd, not so much.

Inside the Horseshoe, fans were instructed to wear a certain color based on where they were sitting in the stands, to emulate the colors of Ohio State’s football helmet.

Fans were encouraged to wear black on the edges of the south stands (sections 31 and 32), scarlet in the center (sections 37, 38 and 39) and white between the two sections (sections 33, 34, 35 and 36) to match the stripe on top of Ohio State’s helmet.

Drew Dean, who was wearing scarlet, thought that the south stands, which are reserved for Ohio State students to sit, had an impressive showing.

“The student section showed out and actually matched the colors up really well,” Dean said.

Those in the U-shaped structure of the ‘Shoe were instructed to wear gray. Not everyone followed the instructions.

Splotches of scarlet, black and green for Ohio University mixed into the crowd, so a clear color of gray did not show.

Katie Matovic, who was also wearing scarlet, thought that the south stands had a better turnout than the rest of the ‘Shoe.

“I think (the south stands) were stronger,” Matovic said. “I saw some scarlet in the gray section. (The south stands) were more coordinated and consistent.”