Ohio State is partnering with Columbus State Community College in a new initiative designed to give students a tuition-free option to finish their bachelor’s degree.

Low- to middle-income students who graduate with an associates degree from Columbus State can join Buckeye Bridge. The program allows students to continue their education and receive a bachelor’s degree at Ohio State with all tuition and mandatory fees covered, according to a joint press release from the universities.

Buckeye Bridge is part of President Walter “Ted” Carter Jr.’s “Education for Citizenship 2035” plan that aims to strengthen families and communities in Ohio by offering more accessible and affordable opportunities to receive an education.

“Buckeye Bridge is an exciting new opportunity to expand access and affordability for Ohio students and meet the workforce needs of our state,” Carter said in the press release. “With this program, students will be able to develop the skills they need for in-demand careers that require four-year degrees. We’re so pleased to join with our longtime partners at Columbus State on this important effort.”

Ohio State and Columbus State maintain the largest transfer partnership in the state, with more than 1,000 students transferring from Columbus State to Ohio State each year, according to the press release. The Buckeye Bridge program aims to increase this number.

Columbus State President, Davis Harrison, said that this partnership will have a transformational impact.

“This is a guaranteed opportunity for a debt-free bachelor’s degree, designed to make it easy and predictable for students and families,” Harrison said in the press release. “Together, Columbus State and Ohio State are not only helping students launch successful careers, we’re strengthening the talent ecosystem that drives our region’s economic prosperity.”

This program also guarantees admission to Ohio State’s Columbus campus upon graduation from Columbus State and approval for this program, according to the press release. Students are eligible for the Buckeye Bridge program for up to eight semesters or the completion of their first bachelor’s degree.

To qualify for this program students must be an Ohio resident, complete an associate degree at Columbus State, file a FAFSA annually by the priority deadline, maintain full-time enrollment at Ohio State and have a family-adjusted-gross-income of $100,000 or less.

Buckeye Bridge launches for students graduating from Columbus State in spring 2026 who seek to start at Ohio State that upcoming Autumn semester.